Central Thailand’s ‘high’ note: Historic drug bust lands four in cuffs

Photo: Royal Thai Police.

A significant drug bust occurred in Nakhon Pathom province late last night, resulting in the arrest of four suspects and the seizure of the largest amount of narcotics ever recorded in a single operation in Thailand.

The operation, part of an ongoing drug suppression mission, took place at a house in the Mueang district of Nakhon Pathom, where yesterday, September 28, police confiscated a substantial quantity of narcotics.

The suspects, 38 year old Apichart Ekchin, 39 year old Chalit Khiaophrai, along with his younger brothers 38 year old Charan Khiaophrai, and 36 year old Watchara Khiaophrai, were apprehended during the operation. The authorities seized 15 million methamphetamine pills, 443 heroin bars, 420 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, and quantities of narcotics known as “happy water” and “five-five” from the two-story house.

Deputy national police chief Police General Torsak Sukwimol stated this was the largest drug seizure in the country, estimating the street value of the drugs at approximately 300 million baht. The detectives had been tracking down this gang for about two years, following the previous arrest of one of its members.

Assistant national police chief Police General Samran Nuanma revealed that after the previous arrest of 36 year old Warawut Inkhlai, the gang moved its narcotics operation to the house in Nakhon Pathom.

He added that the drugs were stored in this house before being distributed to small-scale traffickers. Warawut has previous criminal form and had been previously arrested on charges of illegal firearm possession and drug-related money laundering, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













Police General Samran further noted that the gang smuggled drugs from countries neighbouring the northern region of Thailand, highlighting the international aspect of their illegal operation. This massive drug bust underscores the ongoing challenge faced by Thailand in its battle against drug trafficking and crime.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.