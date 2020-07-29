Connect with us

Crime

Hat Yai police seize over 20,000 meth pills; suspect escapes, wife arrested

Jack Burton

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Hat Yai police seize over 20,000 meth pills; suspect escapes, wife arrested | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Hat Yai Focus
More than 20,000 methamphetamine pills (“yaba”) and 28 grams of crystal meth (“ya ice”) were seized at a house in the southern Songkhla province’s Hat Yai district yesterday morning. A woman, 22 year old Kittima Ronnakan, was arrested, while her husband, the prime suspect, 49 year old Sompop Chaimit, escaped, leaving her alone at the dinner table.

Acting on a tip, police broke into the house at Moo 7 in tambon Khlong Hae through the back door. They found only Kittima in the house, and believe Sompop slipped out through the front door as they burst in, narrowly escaping arrest.

A search found 28 grams of crystal meth in packets under the dinner table, and 10,004 meth pills in a suitcase in the bedroom. Kittima cooperated with police, leading them to another 10,000 meth pills hidden in a cement pipe outside the house.

Kittima reportedly told police that Sompop recently brought home 100,000 meth pills, most of which had already been sold to clients.

She faces being charged with the possession of illegal drugs with an intent to sell. Police are looking for Sompop, who was released from prison only late last year after serving time for another drug offence.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

