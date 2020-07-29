Hat Yai police seize over 20,000 meth pills; suspect escapes, wife arrested | The Thaiger

Crime
Hat Yai police seize over 20,000 meth pills; suspect escapes, wife arrested
More than 20,000 methamphetamine pills (“yaba”) and 28 grams of crystal meth (“ya ice”) were seized at a house in the southern Songkhla province’s Hat Yai district yesterday morning. A woman, 22 year old Kittima Ronnakan, was arrested, while her husband, the prime suspect, 49 year old Sompop Chaimit, escaped, leaving her alone at the dinner table.
Acting on a tip, police broke into the house at Moo 7 in tambon Khlong Hae through the back door. They found only Kittima in the house, and believe Sompop slipped out through the front door as they burst in, narrowly escaping arrest.
A search found 28 grams of crystal meth in packets under the dinner table, and 10,004 meth pills in a suitcase in the bedroom. Kittima cooperated with police, leading them to another 10,000 meth pills hidden in a cement pipe outside the house.
Kittima reportedly told police that Sompop recently brought home 100,000 meth pills, most of which had already been sold to clients.
She faces being charged with the possession of illegal drugs with an intent to sell. Police are looking for Sompop, who was released from prison only late last year after serving time for another drug offence.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Prosecutors and police to investigate decision to drop Red Bull “Boss” charges
Following nationwide outrage at the news that billionaire Red Bull heir, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, has had all charges against him dropped, the Office of the Attorney-General has promised an urgent probe into the decision. Vorayuth is accused of murdering a Bangkok policeman in 2012, by dragging him and his bike under his Ferrari, allegedly while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. After years “on the run”, somehow leaving Thailand undetected, and being photographed living a lavish lifestyle in London and around the world, the decision to drop all charges against Vorayuth was announced last Friday. The move sparked outrage […]
Thailand
The big comeback for Big Joke?
Former police poster boy and Thai immigration Chief, Surachat Hakparn, aka. “Big Joke” says he wants to return to police duties and “come back in from the cold”.. He participated in 2 hours of prayers at the Wat Bueng Kradan in Phitsanulok city in Central Thailand, praying for a return to his roles in the Thai police force. At the height of his fame he was “Maj. Gen. Surachat Hakparn, Immigration Chief”. Having political leaders like Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan on his side, he seemed to have his rise to the top of Thailand’s police force assured. He appeared at […]
Crime
Pattaya police seize 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in Bangkok
The Pattaya City Police have seized 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in green tea bags in Bangkok follow a tip-off and sting operation. Pattaya City Police arrested 26 years old Preecha ‘Bang Reen’ Soamonta last night. (That’s a LARGE haul of crystal meth from a single person) Police seized the 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (aka. ice) which were reportedly found in the same location as the suspect in green tea bags. The arrest follow a tip-off from a “concerned citizen” regarding a drug network known to police. Pattaya Police conducted the sting and arranged the purchase of 8 kilograms of crystal […]
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
Hat Yai police seize over 20,000 meth pills; suspect escapes, wife arrested
1 dead, 14 injured in Nakhon Phathom market collapse
Covid-19 found in 3 Thai monks at Las Vegas temple
Officials declare Rayong “Covid-free”, plan to revive domestic tourism
Prosecutors and police to investigate decision to drop Red Bull “Boss” charges
Truck goes for a swim at Phuket beach – VIDEO
Phuket seeks to revive tourism with 3 major events planned
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
US, Australia take hawkish tone towards China in talks
Motorbike taxi driver shot dead behind Pattaya school after dropping off teacher
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
The big comeback for Big Joke?
Vietnam in new virus scare as 15 cases emerge
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
Tourism sector facing massive closures
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
American busted for fraud in Bangkok
Covid-19 documentary to feature Thailand and New Zealand as success stories
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
Bangkok “sadist” arrested for man’s death, woman’s abduction
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
- Bangkok2 days ago
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
- Crime3 days ago
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
- Crime3 days ago
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
- Phang Nga3 days ago
Newly discovered 3,000 year old cave paintings in Phang Nga
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Life sentence for man who ran over his neighbour reduced to 25 years – VIDEO
- Expats2 days ago
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
- Crime3 days ago
Red Bull parent company releases statement over the “Boss” legal matters