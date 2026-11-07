German man held in Bangkok over 15-year overstay and crystal meth

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 7, 2026, 3:00 PM
2 minutes read
German man held in Bangkok over 15-year overstay and crystal meth
Photo courtesy of Matichon

Immigration police have arrested a 63 year old German man in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district on a charge of possessing crystal methamphetamine, and they say he was on a 15-year overstay of 5,732 days. Police released the arrest yesterday, November 6, and said they had acted on residents’ complaints about noise and late-night visitors to his home.

Police identified the man only by the pseudonym Hans. Residents had told Pol Lt Col Phichet Saengbundit, an inspector in Sub-Division 2 of the Immigration Bureau’s Investigation Division, that a foreigner living in a housing estate off Soi Phahon Yothin 48 in Anusawari subdistrict was disturbing neighbours at night, and that teenagers often arrived on motorcycles to see him late in the evening.

Residents also suspected the visits had something to do with drugs, so officers went to the area to investigate. The operation came under orders from Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Nopasin Poolsawat, and Pol Maj Gen Sarawut Konyai and Pol Col Phisit Sri-on of the bureau’s Investigation Division oversaw it.

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Officers seized one bag of crystal methamphetamine, known in Thailand as ice, which is a Category 1 narcotic. Police charged the man with possessing the drug for his own use and with remaining in the kingdom after his permission to stay had ended.

They handed the accused and the seized drug to investigators at Bang Khen Police Station for legal proceedings and further checks on his immigration status.

German man held in Bangkok over 15-year overstay and crystal meth | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Matichon

The case is one of several very long overstays uncovered in recent years. In 2023, immigration police in Kanchanaburi arrested an Iraqi man who had overstayed by 5,468 days. He faced a charge under Section 81 of the Immigration Act, which carries up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 baht, followed by deportation.

Foreigners in Thailand who overstay and then report to an immigration checkpoint before leaving pay a fine of 500 baht a day, up to a maximum of 20,000 baht, according to the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City.

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Those who are arrested and prosecuted face a re-entry ban of 10 years from the date they leave if the overstay is longer than one year, or five years if it is shorter.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 7, 2026, 3:00 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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