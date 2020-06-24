Garbage collectors find a bag full of meth | The Thaiger

Crime
Garbage collectors find a bag full of meth
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. A black rubbish bag thrown into rubbish bins wasn’t your typical garbage. Police say the bag, picked up by a garbage truck in Northeast Thailand, was full of methamphetamine pills.
Along with 78,000 methamphetamine pills, police say the bag contained 2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, or ice. Police say the bag may have been dropped off by dealers and supposed to be picked up by the buyer, but the garbage truck snatched it up first. Whoops!
The bag was found by garbage collectors among bins situated next to an irrigation canal between Tao Hai and Phai Thong villages in Kalasin. When the trash bags were being compacted in the back of the truck, the bag broke open, exposing packages. Police say there were altogether 14 packages containing the drugs. Police have launched an investigation to find the source of the drugs.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Prisoner escapes hospital, turns himself in hours later
A prisoner fled from the hospital in the eastern Prachin Buri province where he had been admitted for a hernia operation, but surrendered to authorities less than 3 hours later. Authorities in the Kabin Buri district office say 38 year old Marut Kongchan was serving a drug sentence at Krabin Buri Prison. He slipped out of Kabin Buri Hospital about 9am yesterday.
Marut reportedly hailed a ride to the district’s bus terminal, where he met a friend and borrowed money from him. From there he hired a vehicle to go and see another friend, 38 year old Chatchai Sapong, a former prison inmate in tambon Muang Kao.
Marut asked Chatchai to contact the Kabin Buri Prison and inform officials that he wanted to surrender. It’s not known why he turned himself in so quickly.
Around 11:20am, officers arrived at Chatchai’s house and took Marut back to prison. He is charged with escaping, and faces additional prison time as a result.
Marut has been sentenced to prison 4 times in the past, all for drug offences.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Military weapons seized near Burmese border
Police in the Mae Sot district of the Tak province, near the Burmese border, have seized a massive cache of military weapons, including 33 M16 and AK47 assault rifles, M79 grenade launchers and PK general purpose machine guns, together with a large quantity of ammunition of different calibers. 2 Thai men were arrested, but no details were available as to where.
Thailand’s national police chief says that he suspects the weapons were intended for use by ill-intentioned elements which, according to intelligence reports, have been plotting to stir political unrest in the region. He declined to speculate or identify any specific political groups, saying the matter is under investigation by authorities.
He has ordered police in all areas, particularly in 10 provinces, including Chiang Mai, Phrae, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ayutthaya and Khon Kaen, to keep a close watch on political movements today, the 88th anniversary of the transformation from absolute monarchy to to constitutional monarchy, saying he worries that there will be gatherings as a symbolic gesture.
Past reports of arms seizures in Mae Sot, as well as other districts bordering Myanmar, appear to show that most of the weapons are actually smuggled from Cambodia by traffickers, for sale at huge profits to Burmese rebel groups based along the porous border between Thailand and Myanmar.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Crime
Pregnant woman dies in hit-and-run, police search for driver
A pregnant woman was killed in a hit-and-run road accident over the weekend. Bangkok police are looking for the driver of a black Volvo that sped off after hitting a motorcycle from behind.
The woman was 5 months pregnant. She was riding on a motorcycle with her boyfriend when the car hit them from behind. Thai media says the woman was run over by the car when it sped off. The woman and her baby did not survive. The Chiang Rai Times did not report on the boyfriend’s condition.
Finding the driver might be difficult. There’s surveillance footage that shows the driver parking the car about 8 kilometres from the accident and getting out to flag down a taxi. While police have seized the abandoned car, they haven’t been able to ascertain who actually owns the car at this stage. The last owner of the car died last year and his girlfriend kept the car, but she said it was later stolen.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
