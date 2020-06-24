Garbage collectors find a bag full of meth | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Garbage collectors find a bag full of meth

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Garbage collectors find a bag full of meth
PHOTO: INN News
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. A black rubbish bag thrown into rubbish bins wasn’t your typical garbage. Police say the bag, picked up by a garbage truck in Northeast Thailand, was full of methamphetamine pills.

Along with 78,000 methamphetamine pills, police say the bag contained 2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, or ice. Police say the bag may have been dropped off by dealers and supposed to be picked up by the buyer, but the garbage truck snatched it up first. Whoops!

The bag was found by garbage collectors among bins situated next to an irrigation canal between Tao Hai and Phai Thong villages in Kalasin. When the trash bags were being compacted in the back of the truck, the bag broke open, exposing packages. Police say there were altogether 14 packages containing the drugs. Police have launched an investigation to find the source of the drugs.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

