The “web” of deceit: Wanted gambling kingpin caught at Don Mueang Airport

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A wanted figure connected with a high-profile web gambling case involving a staggering 140 million baht was apprehended at Don Mueang Airport after arriving from Singapore. The 38 year old man, firm in his denial of all charges, has been detained for further investigation.

Just past 1.30am on Wednesday, at Don Mueang Airport, a specialised unit from the Immigration Checkpoint 2 (BKK2) took Weera ‘Boy’ Namsup into custody. His capture followed his journey via Thai Lion Air, flight SL-105 from Changi Airport in Singapore, which landed at 10.40pm yesterday.

Upon Boy’s arrival at Don Mueang Airport, BKK2 officers presented him with a warrant from the Thanyaburi Provincial Court relating to varied charges. These included assisting others in committing illegal gambling offences, acting as an officer unrighteously or neglecting duty, instigating fear or using violence to intimidate, and disguising oneself as an officer and performing unauthorised actions as such, reported KhaoSod.

From there, officers took Boy to custody registration at the Don Mueang Airport Police Station. While under arrest, Boy made a short statement claiming that he did not engage in any embezzlement as alleged. He denied all charges and was transferred in a van to Khu Khot Police Station for further questioning and case processing.

A month ago, Thai immigration authorities confirmed that Boy managed to leave the country before an arrest warrant was issued. Boy, accused of extorting 140 million baht from victims of an online gambling scam, reportedly travelled to Singapore on June 17, two days before the arrest order was instated.

At 12.30pm today, at the Mueang Thong Thani Immigration Office, Pol. Lt. Gen. Phakphoompipat Satchapant, commander of the immigration office, addressed the rumours surrounding Boy. The suspect allegedly extorted money from a group of online gambling fraud victims and was said to have fled abroad. To read more about the story click HERE.