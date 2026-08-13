French tourists claim cannabis smuggling gang use free holidays in Thailand to trick them

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 13, 2026, 10:46 AM
2 minutes read
French tourists claim cannabis smuggling gang use free holidays in Thailand to trick them | Thaiger
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At least 11 French nationals, who were arrested in Thailand with cannabis in their luggage, claimed they were deceived into carrying “locked bags” in exchange for free holidays.

France’s National Police told French broadcaster RTL that 11 French nationals had been arrested in Thailand after cannabis was discovered in their luggage. The suspects were charged with attempting to smuggle drugs out of the country, with some remaining in police custody under stricter rules now being applied.

French media reported that people previously arrested after cannabis was found in their luggage could initially return to France while the cannabis was confiscated as evidence. Under the newer rules, however, suspects who fail to pay a fine at the customs office can be detained while awaiting trial.

According to RTL, the reported fine is 30,000 baht, or around 790 euros, for one kilogramme of cannabis. Cannabis smuggling can carry a prison sentence of between two and 10 years.

Luggage at airport
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French media outlets also reported claims from the families of several of those arrested that their relatives had fallen victim to the “Thailand plan” trick.

According to the families, criminal gangs offered travellers free holidays in Thailand in exchange for bringing luggage back to France. The travellers were allegedly told that the bags contained mobile phones, but the luggage instead contained large quantities of cannabis.

AFP reported that a 20 year old French national was arrested during his return journey in June. Thai airport officials found 16.8 kilogrammes of cannabis inside locked luggage, which the man claimed he did not have the combination to open.

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The man told investigators that his trip to Thailand was funded by someone who contacted him through Snapchat. The report did not establish whether he knew what was inside the luggage.

cannabis in plastic bag
Photo by razerbird via Getty Images Signature

French media also reported that two other French nationals were arrested in Hong Kong after cannabis was found in luggage they unknowingly carried from Thailand.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs urged French citizens to monitor changes to Thailand’s cannabis laws and comply with local regulations. The ministry is also following the cases of French nationals being held in Thailand and providing consular assistance.

The ministry said an investigation would be conducted into the reported “Thailand plan” scheme to identify the people allegedly behind the operation and any wider network involved.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 13, 2026, 10:46 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.