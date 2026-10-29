French man arrested on Koh Samui over 50 million baht tax fraud case

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 29, 2026, 10:19 AM
1 minute read
French man arrested on Koh Samui over 50 million baht tax fraud case
Photo via Cop Hero Thailand Magazine

Thai immigration police arrested a French man on Koh Samui yesterday, October 28, in connection with an alleged VAT fraud and tax evasion case in France involving losses of approximately 50 million baht.

The 53 year old man, identified under the pseudonym Alexandre, was detained outside a house in Bo Phut subdistrict, Surat Thani province, after immigration officers traced his whereabouts.

Alexandre’s permission to remain in Thailand had been revoked, and officers took him to the Surat Thani Immigration Office for further legal proceedings.

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According to the Immigration Bureau, the case involves several financial transactions dating back to 2011, including allegedly fraudulent tax deductions, aircraft financing and the transfer of undeclared funds overseas.

A tax fraud investigation involving alleged false invoices and aircraft transactions leads police to arrest a French man on Koh Samui.
Photo via Cop Hero Thailand Magazine

Between April 2011 and October 31, 2018, Alexandre allegedly used false invoices from two companies, 2HARD and SOLAIR, to claim VAT deductions worth €157,442.64 (around 5.9 million baht) in Paris.

Investigators also linked him to the purchase of an aircraft valued at €650,000 (around 24.4 million baht). Between January 2013 and June 21, 2018, he allegedly financed the purchase through loans from foreign companies connected to VAT fraud.

A separate allegation concerns unpaid VAT on an aircraft transaction involving a Spanish company.

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Between January 2015 and December 2016, Alexandre allegedly arranged the invoicing and delivery of an aircraft to AIRSKY IB in Spain to avoid paying €130,000 (around 4.8 million baht) in VAT owed in France.

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A tax fraud investigation involving alleged false invoices and aircraft transactions leads police to arrest a French man on Koh Samui.
Photo via Cop Hero Thailand Magazine

The Immigration Bureau also cited alleged transfers of commission payments and undeclared funds to bank accounts in Switzerland and Spain.

The combined losses associated with the case were estimated at €1,344,884 (approximately 50 million baht).

The arrest was part of an Immigration Bureau operation to track foreign nationals wanted in connection with crimes overseas who may have fled to Thailand.

The bureau said it would continue checking the backgrounds of foreign nationals with criminal records or wanted by overseas law enforcement agencies to prevent Thailand from becoming a refuge for suspects.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 29, 2026, 10:19 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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