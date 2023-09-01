Clickbait caper: 26 year old nabbed by cyber cops for online fraud

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

A 26 year old man was apprehended by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau and Sector 5 Royal Thai Police officials today, under allegations of cyber fraud. The man had reportedly set up a Line Group under the name Ek Pattani, a renowned Muay Thai expert, and successfully duped numerous victims into transferring money to him.

The operation was led by Colonel Charin Kopattana, Commander of Sector 5 Royal Thai Police, under the directive of Major General Worawat Watnakhonbancha, Commander of the Royal Thai Police. They executed the warrant issued by the Criminal Court No. 2722/2023 dated August 25, to arrest the suspect identified as Wisanu (last name withheld for privacy reasons) at his residence in Saisingam, Kamphaeng Phet.

Wisanu was accused of cyber fraud activities involving the manipulation and falsification of computer data, potentially causing harm to the public. The suspect was alleged to have used the profile and information of Ek Pattani, a 50 year old Muay Thai expert, to create the fraudulent Line Group.

The group would lure victims into transferring an amount ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 baht to join the group. The account was also used for advertising illegal activities such as selling firearms, and amulets and offering high-interest loans exceeding the legal limit.

After identifying Wisanu’s residence, the police officials secured a search warrant from the Kamphaeng Phet Provincial Court and conducted a raid at his unnumbered residence in Saisingam. Upon discovery of the suspect at the location, the police presented the arrest warrant and seized his mobile phone, which served as a crucial piece of evidence in the cyber fraud case.

During the interrogation, Wisanu confessed to the cyber fraud allegations, revealing that he did not have a stable job and was heavily involved in gambling, particularly in cockfighting and Muay Thai boxing. He admitted to capitalising on his knowledge of these sports and using Ek Pattani’s reputable name to lure unsuspecting victims.

Following the cyber fraud confession, the police held Wisanu in custody and handed him over to the Sector 5 Royal Thai Police for further legal proceedings reported KhaoSod.

