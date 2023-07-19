Fraudster posing as Mirror Foundation officer to solicit funds arrested in Rayong

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a significant development, police apprehended a woman known as ‘the quack teacher.’ The suspect falsely claimed to be an officer of the Mirror Foundation, a social development foundation. The claimed to be capable of enrolment into voluntary teaching services across the schools in the northeast of Thailand. She swindled schools into raising funds for construction and solicited money from the deceived parties. The suspect, who is two months pregnant, was arrested yesterday.

Police were instructed to investigate and execute the arrest as per the warrant issued by the Ubon Ratchathani court dated July 5, 2023. The charges include “forging official documents, using false documents, fraud by impersonation, and introducing fake computer data into a computer system likely to cause damage to others or the public.” Moreover, she was wanted for another order of the Rayong court issued yesterday, in case number 642/2022 and red case number 2335/2022 for fraud charges.

Twenty-eight year old Ratchadaphon was apprehended in front of Room 179/529 in Map Yang Phon, Pluak Daeng, in the eastern Rayong province, yesterday at 2pm.

Previously, officers at the Children and Women’s Welfare supervision of the Royal Thai Police were approached by Mirror Foundation officials regarding Ratchadaporn’s imposter act. To get enrolled as a voluntary assistant teacher, she was found duping people into believing her false identity through various pictures and clips on social media wearing a uniform of an assistant teacher in the northeastern schools. Consequently, she received registration charges posing as an officer of the Mirror Foundation, much to the disbelief of the victims, reported KhaoSod.

This created significant damage to the reputation of the Mirror Foundation and also duped various schools in the northeast to raise construction funds in Maha Sarakham province. At the onset of her pregnant state, she was indulging in a barbecue dinner when nabbed by the police from her hiding place at Pluak Daeng, Rayong. Upon interrogation, she confessed to the allegations and her past arrests in the Chuen Chom Police Station, Maha Sarakham for “fraud, importing fake computer data into a computer system.” There was also a case against her in the Chiang Yuen Police Station, Maha Sarakham, for “intentional support in the performance of a crime, importing false or fake data.”

Currently, Ratchadaporn was hiding and working with her boyfriend in Rayong. A preliminary investigation led her to be taken to Samrong Police Station, Ubon Ratchathani to continue the legal proceedings. The Children and Women’s Welfare division urges the citizens to stay alert of fraudulent claims of enrolment in the Mirror Foundation and advises them to confirm through the contact channels provided by the foundation at Hotline 061-909-1840.