Four indicted in heroin network tied to Thai flight attendant in Australia

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 21, 2026, 5:18 PM
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Four indicted in heroin network tied to Thai flight attendant in Australia | Thaiger

Three suspects are in custody and a fourth, known online as Rose Rose, is on the run. The charges include taking part in a transnational crime group and exporting heroin.

Thailand’s attorney general has ordered four suspects indicted over a heroin network linked to a Thai flight attendant arrested in Australia. The charges carry a maximum penalty of death.

Attorney General Itthiporn Kaewthip signed the order on September 18. Watcharin Panurat, who heads the prosecutors’ investigation office, announced it today.

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The four are Uthai “Jojo” Khanaphiwat, Nanthawat “Nat” Yingphatthanawong, Ekkawit “Ek” Yongnitchakul and Chanthra “Da” Janu. Three are in custody and Chanthra is on the run.

The charges include taking part in a transnational criminal organisation and conspiring to commit serious drug offences. They also cover selling and exporting heroin and attempting to export it.

Prosecutors will ask the court to confiscate seven Thai elephant-pattern tote bags and one mobile phone. The order was signed before the suspects’ detention period ran out, Watcharin said.

A separate file has been opened on whether the third and fourth suspects hid evidence or helped others escape punishment. Narcotics prosecutors will now file the case with the Criminal Court.

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The flight attendant was arrested at Melbourne Airport on June 25 with heroin hidden in tote bags. Thai investigators say she was hired to carry them and have not established whether she knew about the drugs.

Her case in Melbourne was adjourned on September 14 and is due back in court on October 12.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 21, 2026, 5:18 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.
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