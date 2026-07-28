Four foreign tourists arrested with cannabis at Phuket Airport

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 28, 2026, 10:39 AM
1 minute read
Four foreign tourists arrested with cannabis at Phuket Airport | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Phuket Times

Four foreign tourists were arrested today, July 28, at Phuket International Airport after customs officers allegedly found more than 33.6 kilogrammes of cannabis concealed inside their luggage before they were due to leave Thailand.

The four suspects were identified as 19 year old Sean Cassidy Buzzi, a Swiss national, 18 year old Shaina Myriam Khadija El Gharib, a French national, 18 year old Marcus Frimpong, a Swiss national, and 26 year old Alassane Justin Luciano Ahmada Djae, a French national.

Customs officers arrested four foreign tourists at Phuket Airport after allegedly finding more than 33.6 kilogrammes of cannabis.
Photo via MGR Online

Customs officers seized more than 33.6 kilogrammes of cannabis flowers and processed cannabis allegedly concealed inside the suspects’ suitcases before they were allegedly smuggled out of the country.

During questioning, all four admitted the luggage and the seized cannabis belonged to them, according to customs officials.

Customs officers arrested four foreign tourists at Phuket Airport after allegedly finding more than 33.6 kilogrammes of cannabis.
Photo via MGR Online

The suspects were charged with attempting to export goods from Thailand without completing customs procedures before being handed over, along with the seized cannabis, to investigators at Sakhu Police Station for legal proceedings.

Customs officers arrested four foreign tourists at Phuket Airport after allegedly finding more than 33.6 kilogrammes of cannabis.
Photo via MGR Online

The latest arrests follow a series of similar cannabis smuggling cases at Phuket International Airport this month.

On July 9, a Thai woman and a Filipina were arrested after customs officers allegedly found 32.1 kilogrammes of cannabis flower concealed in their luggage as they attempted to leave Thailand.

Related Articles

Customs officers arrested a Russian man on July 8 after allegedly finding more than 17 kilogrammes of cannabis flowers and cannabis resin in his luggage as he prepared to leave Thailand.

A Belgian woman was arrested on July 7 after officials allegedly found more than 31 kilogrammes of cannabis in her luggage during a departure inspection.

Earlier, on July 1, two Uzbek nationals were arrested after customs officers allegedly found more than 26 kilogrammes of cannabis products concealed inside their luggage before they were due to depart Thailand.

Latest Thailand News
Qatari tourist faces visa revocation after Hua Hin assault | Thaiger Crime News

Qatari tourist faces visa revocation after Hua Hin assault

40 minutes ago
Four foreign tourists arrested with cannabis at Phuket Airport | Thaiger Crime News

Four foreign tourists arrested with cannabis at Phuket Airport

2 hours ago
Indian tourists rescued from alleged Pakistani ransom gang | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists rescued from alleged Pakistani ransom gang

3 hours ago
Foreign man assaults Hua Hin locals, including woman on wheelchair | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Foreign man assaults Hua Hin locals, including woman on wheelchair

19 hours ago
GMMTV apologises after fan, staff clash at festival, backlash continues | Thaiger Thailand News

GMMTV apologises after fan, staff clash at festival, backlash continues

19 hours ago
Italian influencer makes humorous food apology after BTS dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Italian influencer makes humorous food apology after BTS dispute

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai HIV cases reach 23,900 as infections continue rising | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai HIV cases reach 23,900 as infections continue rising

21 hours ago
Leadership in the AI era: six lessons from BTS Group executive | Thaiger Business News

Leadership in the AI era: six lessons from BTS Group executive

21 hours ago
Tyson Fury kisses Wach, then stops him, in the Pattaya fight nobody could watch | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tyson Fury kisses Wach, then stops him, in the Pattaya fight nobody could watch

22 hours ago
Pattaya maid alleges neighbour threatened her with deadly beating | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya maid alleges neighbour threatened her with deadly beating

22 hours ago
One of Pattaya&#8217;s largest gated-community plots just came up at over 20% below market price | Thaiger Property

One of Pattaya’s largest gated-community plots just came up at over 20% below market price

23 hours ago
Visa overstay uncovered after South Korean man directs traffic in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Visa overstay uncovered after South Korean man directs traffic in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Former Thailand national tennis player found dead in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Former Thailand national tennis player found dead in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thai parents seek help, says daughter unknowingly traffics crystal meth to Japan | Thaiger Crime News

Thai parents seek help, says daughter unknowingly traffics crystal meth to Japan

1 day ago
Govt denies compensation to rocket-hit station, year after deaths | Thaiger Politics News

Govt denies compensation to rocket-hit station, year after deaths

1 day ago
4 Pattaya transwomen deny assault, theft of Australian man | Thaiger Pattaya News

4 Pattaya transwomen deny assault, theft of Australian man

1 day ago
Dead dugong found with both tusks removed in Krabi | Thaiger South Thailand News

Dead dugong found with both tusks removed in Krabi

2 days ago
Wat Phra Mahathat becomes Thailand&#8217;s ninth World Heritage Site | Thaiger South Thailand News

Wat Phra Mahathat becomes Thailand’s ninth World Heritage Site

2 days ago
Speedboat sinks off Pattaya, four tourists rescued | Thaiger Pattaya News

Speedboat sinks off Pattaya, four tourists rescued

2 days ago
Scientists discover bat species never before recorded in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Scientists discover bat species never before recorded in Thailand

2 days ago
Italian students apologise to Thai woman, end viral BTS dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Italian students apologise to Thai woman, end viral BTS dispute

2 days ago
Police shoot man after Bangkok knife attack on officer | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police shoot man after Bangkok knife attack on officer

2 days ago
Police raid &#8216;Dragon Nest&#8217; hotel running Chinese-only casino and drug den | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Police raid ‘Dragon Nest’ hotel running Chinese-only casino and drug den

2 days ago
Thai minister rejects &#8216;Israeli territory&#8217; claim during Phuket inspection | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai minister rejects ‘Israeli territory’ claim during Phuket inspection

2 days ago
Bangkok hotel hit by fake reviews after Italian tourists&#8217; BTS row | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hotel hit by fake reviews after Italian tourists’ BTS row

2 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 28, 2026, 10:39 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.