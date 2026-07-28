Four foreign tourists arrested with cannabis at Phuket Airport

Four foreign tourists were arrested today, July 28, at Phuket International Airport after customs officers allegedly found more than 33.6 kilogrammes of cannabis concealed inside their luggage before they were due to leave Thailand.

The four suspects were identified as 19 year old Sean Cassidy Buzzi, a Swiss national, 18 year old Shaina Myriam Khadija El Gharib, a French national, 18 year old Marcus Frimpong, a Swiss national, and 26 year old Alassane Justin Luciano Ahmada Djae, a French national.

Customs officers seized more than 33.6 kilogrammes of cannabis flowers and processed cannabis allegedly concealed inside the suspects’ suitcases before they were allegedly smuggled out of the country.

During questioning, all four admitted the luggage and the seized cannabis belonged to them, according to customs officials.

The suspects were charged with attempting to export goods from Thailand without completing customs procedures before being handed over, along with the seized cannabis, to investigators at Sakhu Police Station for legal proceedings.

The latest arrests follow a series of similar cannabis smuggling cases at Phuket International Airport this month.

On July 9, a Thai woman and a Filipina were arrested after customs officers allegedly found 32.1 kilogrammes of cannabis flower concealed in their luggage as they attempted to leave Thailand.

Customs officers arrested a Russian man on July 8 after allegedly finding more than 17 kilogrammes of cannabis flowers and cannabis resin in his luggage as he prepared to leave Thailand.

A Belgian woman was arrested on July 7 after officials allegedly found more than 31 kilogrammes of cannabis in her luggage during a departure inspection.

Earlier, on July 1, two Uzbek nationals were arrested after customs officers allegedly found more than 26 kilogrammes of cannabis products concealed inside their luggage before they were due to depart Thailand.