Former boy band singer drives pickup into Chai Nat walking street

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 2, 2026, 2:22 PM
1 minute read
Former boy band singer drives pickup into Chai Nat walking street
Photo via Matichon

A former member of the boy band group, BKK, drove a pickup truck through a crowded walking street in Chai Nat, injuring three people and damaging vehicles and shops, before leaving the scene.

Footage shared on Thai social media showed vendors and visitors on Chai Narong Road in Nai Mueang subdistrict looking on in alarm as the pickup moved through the walking street. Several parked vehicles appeared damaged.

Channel 7 reported that the incident happened at about 6.30pm on October 30. The pickup first hit a parked vehicle near the residence of the Chai Nat provincial governor before continuing into the walking street, where it struck visitors and parked vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three people were injured. Six vehicles were damaged, including one pickup truck, two sedans and three motorcycles. Shops along the street were also damaged. Volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation took the injured to Chai Nat Narenthorn Hospital.

Former singer crashes into crowd
Photo via Matichon

The pickup left the scene and was later found at a petrol station about 15 kilometres away. Its front end was badly damaged.

The driver was identified as 45 year old former BKK singer Jetprakorn Naruephai, known as Tiw. He was taken to Mueang Chai Nat Police Station, where he apologised to people who had filed complaints.

Jetprakorn said he had been collecting a debt from a friend and was using his phone while driving home when he hit the first pickup. He said the collision caused panic for him as the vehicle belonged to his father.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

He then drove into the walking street, causing further damage.

Ex-singer apologises after injuring 3 at walking street
Photo via Matichon

He also said family problems had affected his state of mind. He accepted responsibility and promised to compensate those affected.

The report said an initial urine test found no drugs and a blood test found no alcohol. Further blood testing for alcohol and drugs was being processed at a hospital.

Police initially charged Jetprakorn with reckless driving causing injury and property damage. The report said further charges could follow depending on the test results.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 2, 2026, 2:22 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Russian man fined 10,000 baht for driving pickup on Phuket&#8217;s Bang Tao Beach Phuket News

Russian man fined 10,000 baht for driving pickup on Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai nursing assistant killed helping teenagers hurt in brawl Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai nursing assistant killed helping teenagers hurt in brawl

3 hours ago
Thailand tourism plan targets 4 trillion baht, eyes visa-free expansion Business News

Thailand tourism plan targets 4 trillion baht, eyes visa-free expansion

3 hours ago
3 year old Myanmar boy killed in Chumphon rented room Crime News

3 year old Myanmar boy killed in Chumphon rented room

4 hours ago
Fake cosplaying delivery rider arrested over slew of Pattaya bag snatches Pattaya News

Fake cosplaying delivery rider arrested over slew of Pattaya bag snatches

4 hours ago
15 year old golfer critically hurt by lightning at Chachoengsao golf course Central Thailand News

15 year old golfer critically hurt by lightning at Chachoengsao golf course

5 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi to shrink duty-free shops for pick-up counters, premium service Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi to shrink duty-free shops for pick-up counters, premium service

5 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 2 November: thundershowers in 46 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 2 November: thundershowers in 46 provinces, Bangkok showers

8 hours ago
Thailand tightens checks on cash deposits over 5 million baht Thailand News

Thailand tightens checks on cash deposits over 5 million baht

21 hours ago
Thailand unveils 100 baht travel vouchers for Thai, foreign residents Tourism News

Thailand unveils 100 baht travel vouchers for Thai, foreign residents

23 hours ago
Police raid Bangkok cannabis gummy shop after family hospitalised Bangkok News

Police raid Bangkok cannabis gummy shop after family hospitalised

23 hours ago
Myanmar bombs near Thai border village damage health centre Thailand News

Myanmar bombs near Thai border village damage health centre

24 hours ago
Thailand-Cambodia border to stay shut until demands met Thailand News

Thailand-Cambodia border to stay shut until demands met

1 day ago
Motorbike hits foreign teacher on Bangkok zebra crossing Bangkok News

Motorbike hits foreign teacher on Bangkok zebra crossing

1 day ago
German falls asleep frying chicken, Pattaya condo evacuated Pattaya News

German falls asleep frying chicken, Pattaya condo evacuated

1 day ago
Japan arrests high school student for smuggling tortoises from Thailand Thailand News

Japan arrests high school student for smuggling tortoises from Thailand

1 day ago
Fire destroys 10 homes beside Buriram temple Thailand News

Fire destroys 10 homes beside Buriram temple

1 day ago
South Korean wanted over 2.5 billion baht gambling case caught in Bangkok Bangkok News

South Korean wanted over 2.5 billion baht gambling case caught in Bangkok

1 day ago
Vietnamese driver crashes SUV into Nonthaburi shops Crime News

Vietnamese driver crashes SUV into Nonthaburi shops

1 day ago
Chinese tourists brawl with Thai workers over filthy Pattaya toilets Pattaya News

Chinese tourists brawl with Thai workers over filthy Pattaya toilets

1 day ago
Bangkok serviceman shoots pregnant wife, then himself, in military flat Crime News

Bangkok serviceman shoots pregnant wife, then himself, in military flat

1 day ago
Chinese trio arrested over meth disguised as Thai snacks Crime News

Chinese trio arrested over meth disguised as Thai snacks

1 day ago
Myanmar man arrested over killing of woman in Bangkok room Crime News

Myanmar man arrested over killing of woman in Bangkok room

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 1 November: thundershowers in 34 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 1 November: thundershowers in 34 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Two women scam 105 year old monk in Suphan Buri Thailand News

Two women scam 105 year old monk in Suphan Buri

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next article3 year old Myanmar boy killed in Chumphon rented room