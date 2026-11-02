Former boy band singer drives pickup into Chai Nat walking street

A former member of the boy band group, BKK, drove a pickup truck through a crowded walking street in Chai Nat, injuring three people and damaging vehicles and shops, before leaving the scene.

Footage shared on Thai social media showed vendors and visitors on Chai Narong Road in Nai Mueang subdistrict looking on in alarm as the pickup moved through the walking street. Several parked vehicles appeared damaged.

Channel 7 reported that the incident happened at about 6.30pm on October 30. The pickup first hit a parked vehicle near the residence of the Chai Nat provincial governor before continuing into the walking street, where it struck visitors and parked vehicles.

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Three people were injured. Six vehicles were damaged, including one pickup truck, two sedans and three motorcycles. Shops along the street were also damaged. Volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation took the injured to Chai Nat Narenthorn Hospital.

The pickup left the scene and was later found at a petrol station about 15 kilometres away. Its front end was badly damaged.

The driver was identified as 45 year old former BKK singer Jetprakorn Naruephai, known as Tiw. He was taken to Mueang Chai Nat Police Station, where he apologised to people who had filed complaints.

Jetprakorn said he had been collecting a debt from a friend and was using his phone while driving home when he hit the first pickup. He said the collision caused panic for him as the vehicle belonged to his father.

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He then drove into the walking street, causing further damage.

He also said family problems had affected his state of mind. He accepted responsibility and promised to compensate those affected.

The report said an initial urine test found no drugs and a blood test found no alcohol. Further blood testing for alcohol and drugs was being processed at a hospital.

Police initially charged Jetprakorn with reckless driving causing injury and property damage. The report said further charges could follow depending on the test results.

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