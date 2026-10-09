Former PTTEP executive collected from Indonesia over Rolls-Royce case

A former executive of PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) was brought from Indonesia to Thailand yesterday, October 8, to face further legal proceedings in a bribery investigation involving Rolls-Royce.

The case stemmed from a United States investigation into Rolls-Royce, during which the company admitted paying bribes to business partners in several countries, including Thailand, to secure contracts.

MGR Online reported that Rolls-Royce paid more than US$300,000, equivalent to around 10 million baht at the time, in connection with PTTEP business in Thailand.

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The alleged bribery involved a procurement contract for feed gas turbine compressor equipment for the PTT Arthit project, which supplies equipment to a production platform at the Arthit field.

Thai PBS reported that the project required two feed gas turbine compressors, with the equipment reportedly costing around 900 million baht.

On April 24, 2024, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) announced the results of its investigation into former executives and directors allegedly involved in the case and proceeded with legal action against those concerned.

The individuals named in reports included former PTTEP executive Phaophadet Worabut and former directors Chitpong Kwangsuksatit, Junlasin Wasantasing, Anucha Sihanatkathakun and Marut Mrukthat.

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The NACC later dismissed the cases against Chitpong, Junlasin, Anucha and Marut. Phaophadet, meanwhile, was reportedly sought under an INTERPOL Red Notice.

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NACC secretary-general Nitiphan Prachuapmoh said yesterday that Phaophadet had been accompanied from Indonesia to Bangkok before proceeding to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

According to the report, Phaophadet had left Thailand for Malaysia while the case was ongoing before travelling to Indonesia. The NACC sought assistance in tracing him from the Royal Thai Police’s Foreign Affairs Division, Malaysia’s anti-corruption commission, Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission and Indonesia’s immigration directorate.

The case remains subject to judicial proceedings. Allegations and findings made during an investigation do not in themselves establish criminal guilt, which must be determined by the court.

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