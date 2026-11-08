Former monk nabbed over 1.17 million baht Koh Larn temple theft

Pattaya police yesterday, November 7, arrested a former monk accused of stealing valuables worth over 1.17 million baht from a temple on Koh Larn. He was tracked down to another temple in Chon Buri after fleeing the scene.

The arrest took place at Wat Mai Hat Krathueng Thong in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, under a warrant issued by Pattaya Provincial Court on November 6.

The 37 year old man faces charges of theft at a public place of worship at night and theft involving damage to barriers protecting property.

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The case began on October 15, when a representative of the abbot of Wat Koh Larn filed a theft complaint with Pattaya City Police Station.

The temple reported that 555,000 baht in cash and several valuable Buddhist amulets had been stolen from a storage room, bringing the total estimated loss to 1,175,000 baht.

Investigators inspecting the temple discovered that wires connected to the CCTV cameras had been cut and electrical plugs had been pulled out, apparently to disable the recording system.

Despite the damage, police managed to retrieve CCTV footage showing a monk from the temple covering a surveillance camera with a yellow monastic robe before entering the storage room and stealing the valuables.

The monk then fled the temple, prompting police to gather evidence and seek an arrest warrant from Pattaya Provincial Court.

Investigators later traced the suspect to temples in other areas before locating him at Wat Mai Hat Krathueng Thong, where he was arrested.

The former monk was transferred to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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