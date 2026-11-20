A former Thai national kabaddi player and soldier has been arrested in Nakhon Ratchasima over a string of alleged thefts involving everything from electronics to bags of takeaway curry.

The suspect, identified as 38 year old Natchai, was arrested near his accommodation in Pho Klang subdistrict, Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima district.

Police questioned him yesterday, November 19, under an arrest warrant issued by the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Court on November 16.

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The warrant concerns theft at night while concealing his identity and using a vehicle to facilitate the offence or transport stolen property.

Police said the investigation began after a university student reported that a laptop had been stolen from the front of a motorcycle. Officers reviewed CCTV footage along the suspected route and identified Natchai before tracking him down.

Investigators linked him to several reported thefts across Nakhon Ratchasima earlier this month.

On November 1, two laptops were reportedly stolen outside a convenience store near Suranaree University of Technology. On November 3, a wallet and charging cable were snatched in the Ban Phu Khao Lat area.

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Police also linked the suspect to the theft of two mobile phones from a shop in Kham Thale So district on November 4, as well as incidents at RN Yard Market in Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima.

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Other reported thefts involved four packs of soft drinks, a bag and a mobile phone, with the latter incidents reported on November 11. Police said the suspect was also accused of taking a bag of curry left hanging from a vehicle.

During the arrest, officers seized a blue and black Honda motorcycle, a helmet, clothing and a backpack believed to be connected to the alleged offences.

Investigators also found that Natchai had used two different registration plates on the motorcycle.

Natchai began competing in kabaddi, a contact sport in which players score points by tagging opponents while avoiding being tackled, at 16 and later served in the Second Army Region before being dismissed around two years ago over drug-related issues.

Amarin TV reported that he had also experienced personal difficulties following a breakup.

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