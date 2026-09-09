Foreign man wanted over damages outside Udon Thani hotel

A foreign man is wanted for questioning after damaging parked cars, a traffic cone and a hotel sign in Udon Thani yesterday, September 8.

The incident occurred at about 2.40am outside The Pannarai Hotel in Mak Kaeng subdistrict, Mueang district, Udon Thani. Hotel manager Suphattra shared CCTV footage and details of the incident with several news outlets. Amarin TV later shared the footage.

The CCTV footage showed the foreign man walking along the footpath outside the hotel. He was seen punching a plant decoration outside the hotel, kicking a traffic cone and then punching a lighted sign in front of the hotel. Suphattra also said the man kicked a car parked outside the hotel.

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According to Suphattra, the damage to the hotel sign was estimated at between 7,000 and 8,000 baht. The hotel gathered CCTV footage and other evidence before submitting a report to Udon Thani Provincial Tourist Police.

The hotel asked police to identify and summon the foreign man so he could take responsibility for the damage.

The man’s identity has not yet been established, and local police have not provided an update on the investigation.

Similar incidents involving foreign nationals have been reported elsewhere in Thailand. In January, a Pattaya taxi driver appealed to news agencies after a group of foreigners avoided responsibility for damage to his car following a physical altercation involving the group.

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In February, two foreign men in Pattaya climbed onto a Bolt car and damaged the vehicle. The men were later summoned and asked to take responsibility for the damage.

In May, a foreign teenager was filmed damaging a lamp shade outside a house belonging to locals in Phuket. The teenager seen in the footage and his friends were summoned to a police station. No legal charges were filed, and police instead warned them not to repeat the behaviour.

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