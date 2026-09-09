Foreign man wanted over damages outside Udon Thani hotel

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 9, 2026, 4:53 PM
1 minute read
Foreign man wanted over damages outside Udon Thani hotel | Thaiger
Photo via Naewna

A foreign man is wanted for questioning after damaging parked cars, a traffic cone and a hotel sign in Udon Thani yesterday, September 8.

The incident occurred at about 2.40am outside The Pannarai Hotel in Mak Kaeng subdistrict, Mueang district, Udon Thani. Hotel manager Suphattra shared CCTV footage and details of the incident with several news outlets. Amarin TV later shared the footage.

The CCTV footage showed the foreign man walking along the footpath outside the hotel. He was seen punching a plant decoration outside the hotel, kicking a traffic cone and then punching a lighted sign in front of the hotel. Suphattra also said the man kicked a car parked outside the hotel.

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Foreign man causes damages outside Udon Thani hotel
Photo via Naewna

According to Suphattra, the damage to the hotel sign was estimated at between 7,000 and 8,000 baht. The hotel gathered CCTV footage and other evidence before submitting a report to Udon Thani Provincial Tourist Police.

The hotel asked police to identify and summon the foreign man so he could take responsibility for the damage.

The man’s identity has not yet been established, and local police have not provided an update on the investigation.

Foreigner damages hotel properties in Udon Thani
Photo via Naewna

Similar incidents involving foreign nationals have been reported elsewhere in Thailand. In January, a Pattaya taxi driver appealed to news agencies after a group of foreigners avoided responsibility for damage to his car following a physical altercation involving the group.

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In February, two foreign men in Pattaya climbed onto a Bolt car and damaged the vehicle. The men were later summoned and asked to take responsibility for the damage.

In May, a foreign teenager was filmed damaging a lamp shade outside a house belonging to locals in Phuket. The teenager seen in the footage and his friends were summoned to a police station. No legal charges were filed, and police instead warned them not to repeat the behaviour.

Hotel sign damaged by foreigner
Photo via Naewna

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 9, 2026, 4:53 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
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