Foreign man arrested over Thai ID fraud after 12-year investigation

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 4, 2026, 12:01 PM
2 minutes read
Foreign man arrested over Thai ID fraud after 12-year investigation
Photo via MGR Online

A foreign man was arrested in Nakhon Phanom yesterday, November 3, over alleged Thai ID fraud dating back more than a decade. Investigators are also examining his possible links to a money-laundering network.

The man was intercepted while driving a black Mercedes-Benz from Sakon Nakhon towards Nakhon Phanom after immigration officers tracked his movements.

Immigration officers, supported by highway police and district officials, stopped the vehicle on Highway 22 in Nong Yat subdistrict of Mueang Nakhon Phanom district at 11.50am, after a pursuit of more than 100 kilometres.

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During the inspection, the driver allegedly presented a Thai national ID card and driving licence bearing another man’s name. Police said the identity had been misused and the ID card had previously been revoked.

A foreign man was arrested in Nakhon Phanom after a 12-year Thai ID fraud investigation, with police also probing possible money laundering.
Photo via เทพมนุน บุญปก

The arrest followed an investigation dating back to 2014, when police began examining allegations that the man had obtained Thai identity documents under other people’s names.

Investigators said he had used the identities of two Thai citizens that year and previously held a Thai passport issued under a Thai person’s name. The passport was subsequently cancelled.

Police also reported earlier cases involving alleged ID card forgery, cheque-related offences, false statements to officials and fraud in Suphan Buri province.

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According to investigators, the man applied for a Thai ID card using the identity of a Thai man named Boontham in Suphan Buri on January 15, 2014.

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The suspect was arrested in Nakhon Phanom on March 21 that year, and the ID card issued under Boontham’s name was confiscated. He subsequently tried to obtain another card in Nakhon Phanom, but officials refused because the name was not in the civil registry.

He reportedly applied again under Boontham’s name in Suphan Buri on May 14, 2014, despite the earlier card having been cancelled.

A foreign man was arrested in Nakhon Phanom after a 12-year Thai ID fraud investigation, with police also probing possible money laundering.
Photo via เทพมนุน บุญปก

The investigation had been complicated by the man’s frequent movements between provinces and his use of several residences. Officers eventually tracked his routine in Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom before arranging the interception.

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Investigators also found that he had established two companies and a partnership involved in selling palm oil to countries in the Middle East.

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Pol Maj Gen Phairat Phukcharoen, commander of Immigration Division 4, said officers would examine his income, business dealings and associates after identifying what they described as signs of unusual wealth. They suspect he may have connections to a money-laundering network involving several hundred million baht.

A foreign man was arrested in Nakhon Phanom after a 12-year Thai ID fraud investigation, with police also probing possible money laundering.
Photo via เทพมนุน บุญปก

Following his arrest, police accused him of using false official documents, giving false information to officials and using an unlawfully obtained Thai ID card. Immigration police also alleged that he had entered and remained in Thailand without permission.

He had a lawyer present during questioning and partially denied the allegations before being handed over to investigators at Mueang Nakhon Phanom Police Station.

The man’s nationality remains unconfirmed, while police continue investigating his finances and possible connections to other individuals.

Source: MGR Online

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 4, 2026, 12:01 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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