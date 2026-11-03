Thai food blogger criticised for filming woman, sexual remark

A Thai woman is reportedly preparing to take legal action against a food blogger who filmed her at a restaurant and posted the video online without her consent.

The Facebook page อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7 shared a screenshot from the video and invited the woman to contact the page if she wanted a copy of the footage for possible legal action. The page said one of its followers had sent it the video, believing the blogger had posted it with negative intent.

The footage showed the blogger eating grilled pork at a barbecue restaurant. The camera then moved away from the food and the blogger, appearing to focus on a woman seated at a nearby table.

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The woman’s clothing appeared to expose her underwear when she lifted her chopsticks or a bowl. Some online commenters alleged that the blogger had deliberately filmed her rather than his meal. They also criticised remarks he made about “bouncy and red meat” while the camera was pointed towards her.

The blogger later deleted the video from his social media account and disabled comments after receiving online criticism.

Channel 7 later shared the video and reported that the woman had contacted the Facebook page to obtain the footage as evidence for a complaint.

The report said the conduct could be considered sexual harassment in a public place, potentially punishable by up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

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It also said the blogger could face a charge under the Computer Crime Act for uploading explicit content, which could carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Police overseeing the case had not made a public statement about the progress of any legal proceedings.

A similar incident was reported in June, when a ride-hailing app rider filmed Thai actor Nadech Kugimiya and posted the footage online without his consent. The video reportedly showed the route to his home, prompting concerns about his safety and privacy.

The rider later deleted the footage and apologised to Nadech and the public. Nadech subsequently asked fans to refrain from similar conduct to protect his private information.

There have been no reports of whether Nadech or his team took legal action against the rider.

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