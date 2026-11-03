Thai food blogger criticised for filming woman, sexual remark

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 3, 2026, 5:32 PM
2 minutes read
Thai food blogger criticised for filming woman, sexual remark

A Thai woman is reportedly preparing to take legal action against a food blogger who filmed her at a restaurant and posted the video online without her consent.

The Facebook page อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7 shared a screenshot from the video and invited the woman to contact the page if she wanted a copy of the footage for possible legal action. The page said one of its followers had sent it the video, believing the blogger had posted it with negative intent.

The footage showed the blogger eating grilled pork at a barbecue restaurant. The camera then moved away from the food and the blogger, appearing to focus on a woman seated at a nearby table.

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Thai food blogger criticised for intentionally filming nearby diner

The woman’s clothing appeared to expose her underwear when she lifted her chopsticks or a bowl. Some online commenters alleged that the blogger had deliberately filmed her rather than his meal. They also criticised remarks he made about “bouncy and red meat” while the camera was pointed towards her.

The blogger later deleted the video from his social media account and disabled comments after receiving online criticism.

Channel 7 later shared the video and reported that the woman had contacted the Facebook page to obtain the footage as evidence for a complaint.

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Filming without consent
Photo by amazingmikael via Getty Images

The report said the conduct could be considered sexual harassment in a public place, potentially punishable by up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

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It also said the blogger could face a charge under the Computer Crime Act for uploading explicit content, which could carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Police overseeing the case had not made a public statement about the progress of any legal proceedings.

Food blogger
Photo by Michael Kim via Studio South Korea

A similar incident was reported in June, when a ride-hailing app rider filmed Thai actor Nadech Kugimiya and posted the footage online without his consent. The video reportedly showed the route to his home, prompting concerns about his safety and privacy.

The rider later deleted the footage and apologised to Nadech and the public. Nadech subsequently asked fans to refrain from similar conduct to protect his private information.

There have been no reports of whether Nadech or his team took legal action against the rider.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 3, 2026, 5:32 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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