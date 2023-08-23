Temperatures soar: Heated argument between air-con techs turns into stabbing frenzy over alleged flirting

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Despite being air conditioning technicians, two men were unable to cool down when a heated dispute over a woman escalated into a violent confrontation that ended in a stabbing. In Chon Buri, the two techs turned on each other when one accused the other of flirting with his wife.

Somjai, a 28 year old technician stabbed his 30 year old colleague Athiwat in a fit of rage over accusations of flirting with Somjai’s beloved wife. The incident occurred yesterday evening.

Somjai and Athiwat were drinking together at a local air conditioning repair shop in Huai Yai, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. Somjai, fuelled by anger and alcohol, confronted Athiwat with a sharp 20-centimetre knife, inflicting a deep wound by stabbing Athiwat’s left arm.

Despite an attempt to escape after being injured, Athiwat collapsed on the scene, lying in a pool of his blood.

Somjai, meanwhile, took the phrase “adding insult to injury” literally. The aircon tech didn’t flee the scene but instead stayed by his bleeding colleague, writhing in pain from the stabbing, shouting abuse at the injured Athiwat the whole time. He awaited the arrival of the authorities, according to KhaoSod.

First responders arrived quickly on the scene, providing immediate first aid to Athiwat. They then rushed the stabbing victim to the nearest hospital.

Upon interrogation, Somjai confessed that he had known Athiwat for over a decade. He admitted to stabbing him because he was fed up with Athiwat’s persistent flirting with his wife. He claimed that he had tried to tolerate this behaviour for a long time, but it had escalated beyond his control.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sittisak Thonsawat, Deputy Director of Huai Yai Police Station, reported the incident to his superiors before detaining Somjai at the police station. Athiwat, on the other hand, is said to be in a stable condition following treatment. He will be summoned to give his statement to further the legal proceedings.

Follow us on :













A bloody knife, found at the scene and assumed to be used in the stabbing, was taken into custody as evidence.

Last week in Phetcha Buri, a similar case of spousal jealousy led a man to attack his neighbour in the victim’s bed, where he was bludgeoned to death with an iron hoe. The crime of passion appears to be the culmination of accusations of infidelity with the murderer, 35 year old Anon, accusing his 33 year old neighbour Thirapol of sleeping with his wife.