Heartbreaking child abuse: Thai parents’ cruelty leaves 5 year old unable to walk or learn

Photo via Khaosod

A distressing case of child abuse has come to light, involving a five year old boy victimised by his parents. The severity of the abuse has left the boy with incapacitating injuries, preventing him from both walking and attending school.

The boy’s grandfather has assumed the responsibility of bringing his school assignments to their home in Ban Nongai Phatthana, Udon Thani, over the past year. In an impassioned plea for justice, the grandfather highlighted the urgent need for intervention.

The family, consisting of six members, is under the guardianship of 56 year old Lamduan Khamchaiyaphin, who is the boy’s grandfather. Lamduan introduced the victim, known as Krim, to the press during their visit. Krim, a first-grade student at a school in a nearby village, has become a symbol of the urgent necessity to address child abuse and its devastating consequences.

He was seen crawling out from a secluded room in the house with his broken left leg visible where a bone was protruding underneath the skin.

Lamduan, who works as a day labourer, revealed that he has one son, who has a new wife and a child of his own. Last year, his daughter in law informed him that her previous husband, along with his new wife Fang, had moved to work in Bangkok, leaving her son from that marriage Krim behind.

Allegedly, Krim was abused by his father and stepmother, although it’s unclear what they used to harm him. Lamduan plead to them that, if they intended to continue the abuse of the child, they should surrender the poor boy to his care. They agreed and Krim was brought to live with him, but he already had numerous bruises and a broken, misshapen leg.

Despite the doctor’s advice against walking, Krim longs to join his friends, but he can only crawl using both his hands. Krim refrained from going to school, but his name is registered at a nearby site, and Lamduan fetches his homework assignments for him from there.

When Lamduan is away at work, the child stays with his grandmother. At night, the child sleeps clinging to his grandfather, terrified with residual fear from years of abuse.

While treatment is ongoing in Bangkok, requiring monthly trips, the doctor assures that Krim can recover and walk again but it will take time. Lamduan has asked for assistance and justice for his grandson to have a better life.

Follow us on :













He’s asked for assistance from the community, yet no response has followed. As the story spread though, the help started to come. The Udorn Sawang Metha Foundation provided drinking water for the poor family. And a wheelchair was donated by a group of volunteer students.

Panumars Jitwasin, the owner of the help page Hey Piyak, Help, said that the family was truly pitiable. As a coordinator, Panumars will inform the Udon Thani Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office (PSDHS) about the case, which promised to assist the family tomorrow.