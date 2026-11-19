Police arrested five teenagers in Pathum Thani over an armed robbery at a petrol station in Rangsit, where a group allegedly threatened three people with weapons and stole a shotgun earlier this month.

The arrests took place today, November 18, at a house in Prachathipat subdistrict, Thanyaburi district, following an investigation into the robbery on November 14.

Four of those arrested were aged 14, 15 and 16, while the fifth suspect was identified as 19 year old Yanathon.

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According to police, the robbery occurred at approximately 4am when four suspects arrived at a petrol station near Rangsit Khlong Road on two motorbikes.

Armed with weapons, the group allegedly threatened three people and stole a short-barreled shotgun. Police said the stolen shotgun was later handed to a fifth suspect for safekeeping.

During the arrests, officers seized eight items of evidence, including a homemade 12-gauge shotgun, a waist ammunition holder, nine 12-gauge shotgun cartridges, three .38-calibre rounds and one 9mm round.

Police also confiscated two motorbikes believed to have been used in the robbery, a red Yamaha and a grey Honda.

The four younger suspects were charged with jointly committing armed robbery involving assault, as well as possessing and carrying weapons in public without permission. Yanathon was separately charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition without a licence.

All five were transferred to investigators at Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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