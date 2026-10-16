Five African women arrested for visa overstays on Koh Samui

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 16, 2026, 4:26 PM
1 minute read
Five African women arrested for visa overstays on Koh Samui
Photo via MGR Online

Five African women have been arrested at a hotel near Chaweng Beach on Koh Samui after immigration officers discovered they had overstayed their visas by up to 799 days.

Surat Thani immigration police announced the arrests today, October 16, following a tip-off that foreign women were allegedly approaching tourists to offer sexual services in local nightlife areas.

Officers checked accommodation records under Section 38 of the Immigration Act before contacting the owner of a hotel in Bo Phut, Koh Samui district, Surat Thani province.

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They found nine foreign women staying at the property, five of whom had remained in Thailand beyond their permitted stay.

Police arrest five African women for visa overstays on Koh Samui after a tip-off, with one woman overstaying by 799 days.
Photo via MGR Online

The longest overstay involved 32 year old Ugandan Babra Khemiremmi, whose permission to remain had expired 799 days earlier.

The other four were 31 year old Tanzanian Dora Sawara, who had overstayed by 487 days; 33 year old Tanzanian Prisca Gowi, 388 days; 37 year old Ugandan Tracy Tukamuebwa, 224 days; and 32 year old Ugandan Anita Akanwasa, 105 days.

All five were charged with remaining in Thailand after their permission to stay had expired.

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Police arrest five African women for visa overstays on Koh Samui after a tip-off, with one woman overstaying by 799 days.
Photo via MGR Online

Police said they admitted the overstay offences before being transferred to investigators at Bo Phut Police Station for legal proceedings.

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During questioning, the women said they had entered Thailand on tourist visas after another foreign woman encouraged them to seek employment in the country.

They explained that they spoke English well and originally hoped to find jobs teaching at schools. However, they were unable to secure teaching work before their visas expired and subsequently sought employment in tourist areas to support themselves.

Surat Thani immigration police said accommodation records had helped officers locate the women and pledged stricter checks on foreigners who overstay or are suspected of breaking the law.

Police arrest five African women for visa overstays on Koh Samui after a tip-off, with one woman overstaying by 799 days.
Photo via MGR Online

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 16, 2026, 4:26 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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