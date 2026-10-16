Five African women arrested for visa overstays on Koh Samui

Five African women have been arrested at a hotel near Chaweng Beach on Koh Samui after immigration officers discovered they had overstayed their visas by up to 799 days.

Surat Thani immigration police announced the arrests today, October 16, following a tip-off that foreign women were allegedly approaching tourists to offer sexual services in local nightlife areas.

Officers checked accommodation records under Section 38 of the Immigration Act before contacting the owner of a hotel in Bo Phut, Koh Samui district, Surat Thani province.

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They found nine foreign women staying at the property, five of whom had remained in Thailand beyond their permitted stay.

The longest overstay involved 32 year old Ugandan Babra Khemiremmi, whose permission to remain had expired 799 days earlier.

The other four were 31 year old Tanzanian Dora Sawara, who had overstayed by 487 days; 33 year old Tanzanian Prisca Gowi, 388 days; 37 year old Ugandan Tracy Tukamuebwa, 224 days; and 32 year old Ugandan Anita Akanwasa, 105 days.

All five were charged with remaining in Thailand after their permission to stay had expired.

Police said they admitted the overstay offences before being transferred to investigators at Bo Phut Police Station for legal proceedings.

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During questioning, the women said they had entered Thailand on tourist visas after another foreign woman encouraged them to seek employment in the country.

They explained that they spoke English well and originally hoped to find jobs teaching at schools. However, they were unable to secure teaching work before their visas expired and subsequently sought employment in tourist areas to support themselves.

Surat Thani immigration police said accommodation records had helped officers locate the women and pledged stricter checks on foreigners who overstay or are suspected of breaking the law.

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