A female video jockey (VJ) accused a police officer of hugging and kissing her cheek without consent at a police station in Sakon Nakhon following her arrest in May. She said her complaint has made little progress over the past six months.

The woman, identified only as 25 year old Namtan, met Ronnarong Kaewpetch, chairman of the Foundation for Reclaiming Justice in Society, in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, on November 22. She said she had reported the alleged incident to the officer’s superiors and several other agencies but had received no significant update.

Namtan said the incident happened after she was arrested over a defamation complaint filed by a friend. She had posted on Facebook about the friend’s alleged refusal to repay a 5,000-baht loan, after which the friend reportedly demanded 50,000 baht in compensation.

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She said she did not understand the legal process and missed two police summonses, leading officers to arrest her at her home on May 18.

Namtan was held at Mueang Sakon Nakhon Police Station for more than two hours. She said a police lieutenant colonel later took her to his office on the second floor for questioning.

According to Namtan, the officer offered to help her with the case and asked to take a selfie with her. She alleged that he then put his arm around her and kissed her cheek without her consent.

She said she left the office feeling frightened and went downstairs, where she met her parents. They paid 50,000 baht in cash for her bail, securing her release.

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Namtan said she filed a complaint against the officer the following day, May 19, and that the incident had significantly affected her mental health.

However, she claimed officers at the station told her there was insufficient evidence to support the sexual misconduct allegation. She said she had spent six months seeking progress in the case before approaching Ronnarong.

Police Colonel Apirak Sriharaksa, superintendent of Mueang Sakon Nakhon Police Station, said officers had interviewed seven witnesses and reviewed CCTV footage from the station. He said the investigation had found no evidence supporting Namtan’s allegations.

Ronnarong said the alleged conduct could damage the reputation of the Royal Thai Police. He said the foundation would examine whether the complaint had been handled fairly and would take Namtan to Royal Thai Police headquarters to submit a further complaint if the case remained unresolved.

In a similar case reported in June, a 27 year old woman in Bangkok also turned to Ronnarong after she accused Khlong Tan police officers of taking gold, cash and a watch during a raid on her condo.

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