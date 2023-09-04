Fatal shooting in Chachoengsao leaves one dead

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

A fatal shooting has taken place in Chachoengsao province, leaving a 43 year old man dead after a heated argument. The incident occurred at 10pm yesterday, in Tha Takiap district.

Local authorities identified the deceased as Akkadet, who was shot multiple times and left near a red and black Honda Wave motorcycle. The suspect, Sarayut, also 43, was subsequently apprehended at his residence.

The investigation led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Sittisak Buathara revealed that four 9-millimetre bullet casings were found at the fatal shooting scene. Akkadet had gunshot wounds to his left ribcage, back, waist, and right chest. The suspect confessed that he shot the deceased, claiming Akkadet was a drug addict who often cursed and threatened the community. The tipping point came when Akkadet allegedly threatened Sarayut with a knife, resulting in Sarayut shooting him.

The village headman explained the pair had a history of conflict, often behaving like ‘oil and water.’ He had previously mediated between them, but tensions escalated again on the day of the fatal shooting incident. Akkadet was passing Sarayut’s house on his motorcycle when an argument broke out. This resulted in Sarayut pursuing Akkadet with a gun, shooting him less than 50 metres from Akkadet’s home, reported KhaoSod. The headman said…

“The deceased was about to go fishing and passed Sarayut’s house before the argument started. Sarayut then grabbed his gun, chased the motorcycle, and fired the shots that led to the death.”

With the suspect in custody, local authorities are now proceeding with legal action.

Fatal shootings have become a grave concern in society. In a recent incident in Chaiyaphum province, two individuals were shot, allegedly by a 54 year old security guard driven by spite.

