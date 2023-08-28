Hit and run in Trat leaves 15 year old boy dead

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

A fatal hit-and-run collision involving a car and a motorcycle resulted in the death of a 15 year old boy in Trat, Thailand. The car, believed to be a white Isuzu pickup, fled the scene leaving the damaged motorcycle and the lifeless body of the young rider on the road.

The hit-and-run incident took place today, on the Rai Pa-Dan Chumphon Road in the Nern Tha Sai area of Trat City. The local police and Sawang Boonchuay rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the blue Honda Wave motorcycle, registration number 1Kh4141 Trat, severely damaged. The front wheel was missing, having been found affixed to the front of the suspect’s vehicle a distance away from the scene.

The victim, identified as 15 year old Ae, was found near his ruined vehicle. The impact of the hit-and-run collision had been so severe that the motorcycle’s front wheel had lodged itself in the front of the car, which the driver later removed and discarded about 50 to 60 metres away from the crash site.

The hit-and-run suspect’s vehicle is believed to have been heading towards the city centre when the accident occurred on a curved stretch of road. The car is suspected to have crossed into the opposing lane, colliding with the motorcycle and causing it to veer off the road.

The parents of the deceased arrived at the scene to find their son’s body, expressing their heartbreak and disbelief. It was revealed that Ae had left home to attend a belated birthday party of a known senior friend in Trat City, reported KhaoSod.

Meanwhile, police are currently investigating the hit-and-run incident and are on the hunt for the fleeing suspect to proceed with legal action. The incident serves as a reminder of the fatal consequences of reckless driving and the importance of abiding by traffic laws.

