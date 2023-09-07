Fatal family feud over missing cat ends in son’s shooting in Phetchabun

Images courtesy of Sanook

A 70 year old man fatally shot his 43 year old son on Monday, September 5, following a heated dispute over a missing pet cat. The incident occurred outside their two-storey wooden house in the Nong Phai district of Phetchabun province.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Montri Phulketkit, a Nong Phai police investigator, was alerted to the incident on September 6 and immediately coordinated with the on-duty doctor at Nong Phai Hospital and the emergency rescue team to investigate the scene.

The victim was found lying dead outside the house, next to his motorcycle. He had been shot once in the back and was dressed in purple shorts and a long-sleeved blue t-shirt.

The father, who was waiting at the scene, confessed to shooting his son with a long-barrelled shotgun.

The police and Dr Kanyanat Kitithanon, the on-duty doctor from Nong Phai Hospital, proceeded with the autopsy and took the father into custody for further questioning at the crime scene.

According to the initial investigation and statement from the victim’s mother and wife of the accused, the father lived alone with his son in the house where the incident occurred.

The father, who had a habit of drinking alcohol and threatening violence when intoxicated, had caused the son to move in with his sister, who lived opposite their house.

The dispute that led to the fatal shooting began when the son’s pet cat went missing. The father, in a fit of rage, threatened to shoot his son, to which the son replied, “Go ahead and shoot.”

The enraged father then retrieved his gun from the house and shot his son, resulting in his immediate death.

The incident took place around 6.50pm on September 5, but the authorities were only alerted the following day. The father is currently in custody as the investigation continues, reported Sanook.

