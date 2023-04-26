Unusual ventilation break-in shocks Thai homeowners

PHOTO: อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6

A recent burglary in Thailand has drawn attention due to its unusual method of entry and the theft of assets worth around 2 million baht (US$60,000). The thieves entered the home through the bathroom ventilation system on the second floor and also stole the entire server of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) system installed in the house.

According to the homeowner’s Facebook post, the perpetrators took only four hours to break into the safe and gather the stolen items. The post urged everyone to be extra cautious, stating that even with safes and CCTV systems, no one is entirely safe in this modern age.

The authorities are actively investigating the case, and many online commenters are speculating that someone close to the family was involved in the crime. They believe that the thief or thieves were likely familiar with the layout of the house and knew exactly when no one was present.

As the story gains attention, the Facebook page has played a significant role in raising awareness about this peculiar case and has become a platform for people to share their thoughts and experiences with burglaries and home security.

No suspects have been arrested or charged so far, but the authorities are likely to focus on potential leads suggested by social media users, particularly those pointing towards the involvement of someone close to the family. The case serves as a reminder for homeowners to take proper security measures and regularly check their homes for any possible weak points, including ventilation systems.

The investigation is ongoing, and the community eagerly awaits an outcome that will bring some measure of closure to this harrowing ordeal. In the meantime, homeowners are advised to take all necessary precautions to protect their homes and belongings, while remaining vigilant of potential threats, even within their own circles of friends and family.