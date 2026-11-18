Three Thai suspects were arrested for impersonating police officers, detaining drug users and extorting money from more than 50 people across 13 northeastern provinces within two months.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested the suspects on November 17. They were identified as Burapha, 38 year old Taewaphan, 25 year old Phasinee, 40 year old Phasinee. Police also seized their car as evidence.

The investigation began after several victims in Surin filed complaints in September. They told police that a group of men claiming to be CIB officers had searched their homes for drugs. The men then demanded 40,000 baht from anyone found possessing drugs in exchange for their release.

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Victims said the impostors handcuffed and detained them, seized their mobile phones and demanded payment. When someone could not afford the amount, the group allegedly contacted their family members to demand money on their behalf. Some victims remained detained for up to a month before being released after payment.

One victim told investigators that the suspects had used his mobile phone to access his mobile banking application.

He later noticed money being transferred into his bank accounts and became concerned that he could be implicated in a mule-account investigation. He subsequently reported the incident to police.

Following an investigation, officers identified the three suspects. Police described Burapha as the alleged leader of the group, saying he had falsely claimed to hold the rank of police lieutenant colonel at the CIB and introduced himself as Boy.

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Investigators believe the group extorted money from more than 50 people across 13 northeastern provinces over two months.

Police also accused Burapha of using dating applications to approach women, borrow money from them and obtain vehicles for use in the alleged criminal operation.

Three women were reportedly identified as victims of this scheme. The most recent was a civil servant in Maha Sarakham, who allegedly lent Burapha 15,000 baht and was planning to buy him a car within the following two weeks. Police arrested him before the purchase took place.

According to investigators, Burapha had no regular employment, but more than 100,000 baht reportedly passed through his bank accounts each month.

Police also said he had been involved in five previous cases and had outstanding arrest warrants issued by courts in Phetchabun and Nakhon Sawan. In 2020, a Phetchabun court sentenced him to prison for fraud and wearing an official uniform without authorisation.

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