Pathum Thani raid uncovers 16,000 fake memory cards, flash drives

Police seized more than 16,000 suspected fake memory cards and flash drives from a warehouse in Pathum Thani today, September 1, following complaints from customers who bought the products online.

Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) officers searched the warehouse in Khlong Song subdistrict, Khlong Luang district, under a court warrant and seized 16,245 items carrying trademarks including Oppo, SanDisk, HP, Xiaomi, Kingston and FNK Vision.

The investigation began after customers complained about memory cards and flash drives purchased from online shops. Some said the devices did not work or provided less storage than advertised, while others said their devices became infected with viruses.

Police contacted the companies behind the brands and gathered evidence before obtaining a warrant to search the warehouse.

Officers found two connected warehouse units, where Thai workers were packing and preparing products for delivery.

Dozens of parcel boxes had also been stacked together and wrapped in black stretch film, making the pile appear to be discarded rubbish. The boxes contained memory cards and flash drives carrying allegedly counterfeit trademarks.

According to police, a warehouse employee said the business was owned by a foreign investor. Investigators are now seeking others allegedly connected to the operation and tracing the source, suppliers and sellers of the products.

Police said those found responsible could face prosecution for possessing for sale goods bearing counterfeit trademarks registered in Thailand.

ECD police warned consumers to be cautious when buying unusually cheap products online or items from unknown sources. They said faulty memory cards could damage or erase data beyond recovery.

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