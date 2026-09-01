Pathum Thani raid uncovers 16,000 fake memory cards, flash drives

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 1, 2026, 3:02 PM
1 minute read
Pathum Thani raid uncovers 16,000 fake memory cards, flash drives | Thaiger
Photo via ECD Police

Police seized more than 16,000 suspected fake memory cards and flash drives from a warehouse in Pathum Thani today, September 1, following complaints from customers who bought the products online.

Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) officers searched the warehouse in Khlong Song subdistrict, Khlong Luang district, under a court warrant and seized 16,245 items carrying trademarks including Oppo, SanDisk, HP, Xiaomi, Kingston and FNK Vision.

The investigation began after customers complained about memory cards and flash drives purchased from online shops. Some said the devices did not work or provided less storage than advertised, while others said their devices became infected with viruses.

Thai police seized 16,245 counterfeit memory cards and flash drives during a Pathum Thani raid on a disguised warehouse.
Photo via ECD Police

Police contacted the companies behind the brands and gathered evidence before obtaining a warrant to search the warehouse.

Officers found two connected warehouse units, where Thai workers were packing and preparing products for delivery.

Dozens of parcel boxes had also been stacked together and wrapped in black stretch film, making the pile appear to be discarded rubbish. The boxes contained memory cards and flash drives carrying allegedly counterfeit trademarks.

According to police, a warehouse employee said the business was owned by a foreign investor. Investigators are now seeking others allegedly connected to the operation and tracing the source, suppliers and sellers of the products.

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Thai police seized 16,245 counterfeit memory cards and flash drives during a Pathum Thani raid on a disguised warehouse.
Photo via ECD Police

Police said those found responsible could face prosecution for possessing for sale goods bearing counterfeit trademarks registered in Thailand.

ECD police warned consumers to be cautious when buying unusually cheap products online or items from unknown sources. They said faulty memory cards could damage or erase data beyond recovery.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 1, 2026, 3:02 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.