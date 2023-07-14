Exemplary Thai teacher arrested for fraud, duping victims with fake accommodation offers

Picture courtesy of Sanook

In an intriguing turn of events, a former eminent Thai language teacher from a reputable school in Bangkok, who was a No.1 honour graduate from a prestigious university and recipient of the ‘Exemplary Thai Language Teacher of the Year’ award in 2017, has been accused of deceptively renting accommodation. It transpires that the fraudulent accommodation offerings were purportedly for big school events taking place in multiple provinces, misleading teachers keen to take their students to these activities in Nan province under the guise of providing accommodation for the students.

The reliable profile Sunthorn Fu had built from his past as an outperforming teacher was used as a smokescreen in this act of deceit. No less than 100 victims have reportedly fallen prey to his ploy. There are currently four active arrest warrants for him.

Police Corporal Theeradech led the investigation team of Provincial Crime Suppression Division 5 (PCT5) for over a month. Their undercover operation targeted the LGBTQ+ massage scene. Eventually, they concluded that Sunthorn was residing in the Ram Inthra area of Bangkok, living with a young boyfriend. Sunthorn was observed leaving his room only once a day or sometimes not at all.

Yesterday, Corporal Theeradech led his PCT5 team and metropolitan detectives to apprehend Sunthorn while he was relocating his residence with his boyfriend, a Lao national. The arrest was effected at said residence.

Upon further investigation, Sunthorn confessed to all accusations levelled against him and admitted the erratic turnaround his life had taken. He maintained that he graduated with honour and upon graduation, he served as a contractual teacher at a well-known school. In 2012, he became a full-time hired teacher. He served at a school principal’s behest until he became embroiled in a money-borrowing scandal involving a businessperson, forcing him to move to another school. He had his heyday when he ventured into the Ministry of Education and received a ‘Teacher of the Year’ award, reported Sanook.

However, his career took a turn for the wort in 2020 when the school hired a new principal. Incurring the wrath and indifference of the new superior, he was assigned excessive duties that eventually made him ill. The suspect recalled that he was overwhelmed by work and decided not to return to school. Consequently, the school summoned him before a disciplinary committee. He revealed that in those trying times, he was in love with a young man, an LGBTQ+ masseur he hired, and they liked each other. He was also indulging in gambling and playing slot machines on his mobile phone. Initially, he was living off some saved-up money, but it soon ran out.

He started borrowing money from students and teachers he knew earlier, who considered him a dedicated teacher. Students readily lent him money ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 baht (US$29 to US$58), some even gave up to 4,000 baht (US$115). He admitted he took advantage of the students and wasn’t able to repay them. When he reached out to his teacher friends to borrow money, they ostracised him, which caused him great emotional turmoil. He then resorted to fraudulent activities.

Sunthorn confessed to seeing advertisements for accommodation on Facebook and bearing the idea of the scam. He posted as an owner of several accommodations, thus defrauding victims of their security deposits. He always said he was doing it out of hunger and the need for a place to live. Aware of his wrongdoing, he expressed regret for his victims and sought their forgiveness. He pleaded for a chance to atone and be forgiven by society.

Upon his arrest, Sunthorn improvised a cautionary verse on the spot for the Metropolitan Police.

His verse translates, “Think before you act. Don’t make mistakes that ruin your life. Whatever you do, don’t indulge in evil. Always work towards the path of good deeds. It’s not easy to get forgiveness for your mistakes. From being a jester, you become an oppressed person. Give this one chance to amend the karma. To commit only good deeds for society.”

The police officers took him into custody and sent him to Bang Yi Ruea Police Station to proceed with the legal formalities.