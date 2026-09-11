Ex-teacher dies in Bangkok prison before child rape appeal ruling

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 11, 2026, 3:34 PM
1 minute read
Ex-teacher dies in Bangkok prison before child rape appeal ruling | Thaiger
Photo via Bangkok Remand Prison

A former teacher convicted in multiple child sex offence cases died at Bangkok Remand Prison before the Court of Appeal was due to deliver its ruling today, September 11.

Pichai, whose surname was withheld, had been convicted of raping a child under 15 and taking the child away from a parent or guardian for indecent purposes.

The Criminal Court sentenced him on March 27 to five years for each offence, but reduced both terms by half because he confessed, leaving a combined sentence of five years.

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The court refused to suspend the sentence, citing the victim’s young age, Pichai’s background as a former teacher and his previous sexual offence record.

His sentence was also ordered to run consecutively with two earlier cases. One carried a prison term of one year and 15 days for offences involving a child aged over 15 but under 18, while another resulted in 10 years and 24 months for raping a child under 15.

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Photo via Magnific

Pichai was arrested in May 2024 after police and the Pavena Foundation expanded an investigation into a Khon Kaen resort where girls under 18 were being brought for commercial sex.

Three girls, one aged 12 and two aged 17, were assisted during the operation. The victims told investigators that Pichai had paid for sex, leading to charges against him.

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The Court of Appeal was due to deliver its ruling today, but prison officials informed the court that Pichai had died in custody.

The court postponed the reading and ordered corrections officials to submit documents confirming his death.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 11, 2026, 3:34 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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