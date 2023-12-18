Ex engineering student implicated in high profile Bangkok shooting case

via Thammasat University Facebook page

A recent police raid led to the apprehension of a 21 year old former engineering student, involved in the shooting deaths of a 19 year old university student and a computer science teacher. Eight suspects are now in custody, with the court denying their bail due to the severity of the case.

The latest arrest occurred today, with the suspect strongly denying all allegations. The investigation progresses as authorities continue to pursue three more individuals related to the case.

The suspect, a former student of Thammasat University’s engineering program, was arrested at a condominium in the Phaya Thai district of Bangkok. The arrest warrant was issued by the South Bangkok Criminal Court on December 16, under the charge of conspiracy to premeditated murder. The suspect’s criminal record revealed a prior charge of premeditated murder, leading to further scrutiny.

The shooting incident, which resulted in the deaths of a Ratchamangkala University of Technology student and a teacher from Praruthai Convent School, occurred in the precinct of Thung Mahamek Police Station on November 11. The severity of the crime has led to a high-profile investigation named Lock down the city, hunt for the gunman ep. 2.

Among the items seized during the arrest were a mobile phone, a notebook, student records, and a savings book from Siam Commercial Bank. Despite the evidence, the suspect remains adamant in his denial of the charges.

Follow us on :













Following his statement, he was taken to the headquarters of the Royal Thai Police’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau for further questioning before being handed over to the Thung Mahamek Police Station.

In related news, A Thai soldier killed his ex-wife and then killed himself at a house in the northern province of Phitsanuloak yesterday, December 17, after they divorced three months ago due to jealousy. According to other neighbours, they heard the couple arguing inside the house before they heard a series of gunshots. To know more, click HERE!