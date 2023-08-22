Ex-Democrat deputy Prin jailed for student molestation

Photo courtesy of eehealth.org

Prin, the former deputy leader of the Democrat Party, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for the molestation of an 18 year old female student at a condominium and restaurant. The sentencing was immediately enforced, without waiting for the appeal period.

Yesterday, Kosolwat Intuchanyong, deputy spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General, revealed that he received a notification from female prosecutor Patchara Isaraporn, owner of the criminal case phase, Southern Bangkok 3. The information stated that on August 10, the South Bangkok Criminal Court issued a verdict in a case where the prosecuting attorney, Southern Bangkok 3, was the plaintiff who filed a lawsuit against Prinn Panitchpakdi, the ex-deputy leader of the Democrat Party. The allegations were of two counts of molestation, leading to a two year and eight month sentence without waiting for the appeal period.

The case of molestation involved an 18 year old female student who was deceived under the pretext of discussing work and teaching about stocks at a rooftop restaurant in Sukhumvit Soi 11. This incident occurred in 2021, however, the female student who was the victim filed a complaint with the investigating officer at Lumpini Police Station in April last year. This was the first case, after which several other female victims came forward to file additional cases, reported Sanook.

Follow us on :













Moreover, on September 25, the South Bangkok Criminal Court scheduled a hearing for the verdict in another case where the prosecutor filed a lawsuit against Prin for another count of molestation. The remaining cases are still in the process of witness examination in court.

In the midst of an increase in molestation incidents, an international school instructor was accused of assaulting a kindergarten student. The parents filed a lawsuit, accusing the teacher of assaulting their child on multiple occasions. The police have requested the public to protect their children, with guardians keeping a careful eye on them and communicating with them on a regular basis. Read more HERE.