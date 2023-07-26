Ex-cop wanted in vehicle theft of Kanchanaburi soy milk vendor: More suspects sought

Picture courtesy of สำนักข่าวกาญจน์ - Kanchanaburi News Facebook.

A Thai court issued a warrant for the arrest of an ex-policeman, now identified as one of the alleged perpetrators in a violent vehicle theft. The victim of the attack is a local 25 year old soy milk vendor who was tasered and abducted but ultimately managed to escape his assailants.

The incident occurred at around 6.40pm yesterday. Police Major General Pairoj Khumpai, the chief of Kanchanaburi Police Station, shed light on the unfolding investigation. Two men, one dressed as a police officer and the other in casual clothes, allegedly assaulted and attempted to steal a pickup truck from Jeerawat, also known as Pop. They forced him into his vehicle and tasered him. Fortunately, he was able to untie the binds on his hands and feet, escape, and seek help from residents, reported KhaoSod.

After witness testimonies and victim statements, photos of the suspects were obtained. One of the criminals was identified as 50 year old Bunthueng Taeng-on. Investigators gathered evidence to support their belief that Bunthing was involved in the event. Consequently, a request was made for his arrest. Late in the evening, the Kanchanaburi Provincial Court approved the arrest warrant, numbered 458/2666, dated yesterday, July 25.

Following the court’s approval, Bunthueng is now facing charges of theft resulting in bodily or mental harm and detention of others. Upon receipt of the warrant, a team from Kanchanaburi Provincial Police, Crime Suppression Division 7 and the Tha Ruea Police Station began their search to apprehend the suspect.

Further investigations are being conducted to identify and apprehend an individual posing as a police officer who was also involved in the incident. Evidence is being gathered, and the search for this person continues.

Reports indicate that Bunthueng, who is subject to the recent arrest warrant, was previously employed as a police officer working at the Tha Ruea Police Station in Kanchanaburi. However, he was dismissed on charges of using a firearm, which resulted in the death of a couple selling lemons.

The couple was allegedly targeted by Bunthueng over debt disputes. The incident took place at the Ratchaburi market on July 7, 2014, after which he managed to evade arrest. As it stands currently, his case was ultimately dismissed by the court.