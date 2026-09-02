CCTV captures Dutch man attacking Thai woman at Koh Samui bar

CCTV footage shows a Dutch man repeatedly hitting a Thai woman during a confrontation at a Koh Samui bar in the early hours of August 29, before raising a metal bar stool as bystanders step in.

The woman said the incident began after a disagreement with her ex-boyfriend before the Dutch man became involved and argued with her at a bar in Plai Laem at about 2am.

CCTV footage from the bar shows the woman and the Dutch man arguing before the confrontation becomes physical. The man can be seen repeatedly striking the woman, who falls to the floor during the altercation.

The footage also shows the woman attempting to defend herself as the confrontation continues. At one point, the man picks up a metal bar stool and raises it above his head before people nearby intervene.

After bystanders intervened, the situation appeared to calm briefly. A man and woman dressed in black then entered the camera view, with the man appearing to ask others what had happened as the Dutch man walked away.

The Dutch man then returned and became involved in another argument with the man in black. The woman in black held onto the man as the two men continued arguing, and the footage ended while the confrontation was still verbal.

At the time of reporting, the exact circumstances that led to the confrontation remain unclear.

Following the incident, the woman went to Koh Samui Hospital for an examination. A medical certificate recorded bruising to her left cheekbone.

She also reported the incident to police but has since claimed there has been no progress, prompting her to bring the matter to the media in an effort to have the case followed up.

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