DSI denies dropping Shuffle.com investigation linked to Thai MP’s husband

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) denied dismissing its investigation into the online gambling website Shuffle.com, which has been linked to a Member of Parliament (MP) and her Australian husband. However, the case could be transferred to another agency if it does not meet DSI’s criteria.

Bhumjaithai Party MP Suchada Zhang Tharnsap and her husband, Taiyang Zhang, met DSI officials in October for questioning over allegations concerning shareholdings in a company behind Shuffle.com.

Details of the questioning were not made public. However, Suchada previously told the media that her husband had held shares in the company but transferred them before she was appointed as an MP.

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Rumours recently circulated on social media claiming that DSI was preparing to dismiss the investigation, prompting questions about the case’s progress and transparency.

In response, DSI clarified that the investigation remains ongoing and has not been dismissed. DSI director-general Piya Raksakul said an investigation takes time to gather evidence and establish the facts, and that there was no reason to end it now and hand the case to another agency.

According to information published on DSI’s official website, cases considered for special investigation may involve complex criminal activity, serious public impact, transnational crime, influential figures or senior government officials.

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DSI also said it generally accepts cases involving damages exceeding 300 million baht.

The department is currently gathering additional evidence and requesting information from relevant agencies in Thailand and overseas to determine whether the Shuffle.com case falls within its jurisdiction.

DSI said it was coordinating with domestic and international agencies as part of its efforts to obtain further information before deciding.

The department urged the public to follow official government announcements and verify information before sharing it. It also warned against spreading false or misleading claims from unidentified sources, saying they could confuse.

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