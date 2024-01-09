Drunken wife allegedly stabs husband in Pattaya domestic dispute

Photo courtesy of Top News

A domestic dispute in Pattaya, Chon Buri, turned violent when a drunken wife allegedly stabbed her 32 year old husband, Damrong Dokpikul, with a knife. The incident, reported to the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya rescue centre at 9.16pm, took place at a rental home opposite Soi Khao Makok, in Nong Prue, Banglamung.

Upon arrival, rescue workers found the injured man had already been moved by his mother. Damrong sustained a deep wound to his back and was given emergency first aid before being rushed to the hospital. From the preliminary investigation, the victim’s mother revealed her son had come to her for help, stating he had been stabbed by his wife after a verbal altercation escalated, reported Khao Sod.

Damrong’s mother reported to the authorities that her son’s wife had been drinking before instigating a quarrel that led to the stabbing. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of domestic disputes, particularly when fuelled by alcohol. The case is currently under investigation by the local authorities.

