Drunk Thai man arrested for holding Russian woman hostage in Patong hotel

A drunk Thai man apparently held a Russian Woman hostage with a gun. (via Phuket Express)

A Thai man, in a state of intoxication, was apprehended in Patong for allegedly keeping a Russian woman hostage in a hotel room. The incident, shrouded in mystery due to the ongoing investigation, was reported to the Patong police on Friday. The man, whose identity has been withheld by the authorities, was also found to be in possession of a handgun in the room.

The police received word of the incident taking place in a hotel in Patong. The intoxicated Thai man, it was alleged, had detained a Russian woman in a room. Upon arrival at the scene, the police discovered a handgun in the room where the woman appeared to be held hostage. The man was subsequently brought to Patong Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Details surrounding the hostage situation remain scarce as the Patong police said that the investigation into the man and woman is still underway at the unnamed hotel. The Phuket Express, who reported the incident, noted that the police did not disclose who reported the incident to them nor the identity of the Thai man involved.

The identity of the Russian woman, potentially a hostage victim in this case, has also been kept confidential by law enforcement, prioritising her privacy and safety. More information is expected to be released as the investigation clarifies exactly what went on in the hotel room.

The incident, although alarming, is being handled with care and efficiency by the Patong police. An intoxicated man allegedly holding a woman hostage and possessing a firearm is a serious crime, and the authorities are taking all necessary steps to ensure that justice is served.

The Thai man was taken to the Patong Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

Last year a drunk man took his own baby hostage in a similar incident. Police in Samut Prakan were in an intense standoff with a drunken father who took his eight month old baby hostage. The man had been estranged from his wife who left to travel to the provinces. After apparently visiting his own parents, he grabbed a kitchen knife and his infant child in the middle of the night yesterday.

