Drunk Thai husband sets disabled wife on fire, igniting shock amongst villagers

Picture courtesy of ทันข่าวชาวอุดร Facebook

A 60 year old man in Thailand’s northeast Udon Thani province burned his visually impaired wife to death before being apprehended by local villagers and police today. The tragic incident occurred at their home, leaving the community shaken due to the unprecedented brutality of the act.

At the scene, a single-storey house, Nirut Phromnok, the village headman, and locals detained Samorn (surname withheld), who was found crying uncontrollably, lamenting the death of his wife and his failure to die with her. The burnt remains of 58 year old Sinuan were discovered at the back of their house, where the blind woman lived under her husband’s care for over five-six years.

Villager 63 year old Banyat Ritphanusorn, the first witness to the incident, stated that Samorn took care of his visually impaired wife and had displayed signs of instability in the past, wandering aimlessly on the streets. However, no one expected him to commit such violence. Banyat believed that Samorn’s alcohol and drug addiction likely played a role in his mental instability.

The incident has deeply impacted the community, as they have never experienced anything like this before. The police are still investigating the motives and circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Two weeks ago, police in the Thung Fon district of Udon Thani were called to investigate a husband’s brutal killing of his wife with a bamboo stick. The incident occurred at a residence in Ban Kam Ta Tan, Moo 6, in Thung Yai sub-district.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered the lifeless body of 54 year old Ruedee Khetkhongkwang, who had been brutally beaten with a hard object.

The main suspect in the murder was the victim’s husband, Pornsai Sri Chaiyamool, who initially fled the scene. However, he was soon captured by the police. To read more click here.

Domestic violence is a widespread issue in Thailand, and incidents of husbands killing wives regularly make headlines in the country.