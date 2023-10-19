Drug-fuelled son assaults father in Muktahan: Officials intervene

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A disturbing incident unfolded in Muktahan as a drug-fuelled, armed with a sharp-edged knife, assaulted his father, inflicting deep wounds on him. The incident was reported today, to the local security officials of Nikhom Kham Soi district, Mukdahan province, by alarmed locals who witnessed the man muttering incoherently and behaving erratically, accusing his father of conspiring to murder him.

Security head of Nikhom Kham Soi district, Khajornsak Khampan, led a team of over ten officials to the crime scene.

They found 47 year old Sukkai Butrdee, who resides at house number 19 in Phuphaeng Ma village, Nikhom Kham Soi district, Mukdahan province, had attacked his father with a sharp-edged knife. The security team swiftly apprehended the offender while he was still at home, reported KhaoSod.

Upon interrogation, Sukkai’s disjointed speech made it difficult for the officials to understand him. However, it was discerned that he had consumed cannabis and inhaled a narcotic substance, glue, in addition to drinking alcohol.

This lethal concoction left him hallucinating, believing his father, with whom he shared a residence, had hired assassins to kill him.

In a fit of rage, he assaulted his father with a sharp-edged knife, resulting in deep wounds on his right hand and fingers. The officials escorted him to the Nikhom Kham Soi Hospital for treatment.

The victim, the father of the accused, revealed that he had been physically abused by his son on numerous occasions. His son is a habitual user of cannabis and glue as a narcotic substance, combined with regular alcohol consumption.

Post-intoxication, his behaviour would become erratic, often resorting to aggressive outbursts and physical violence.

He requested the officials to take legal action against his son as he was at a loss on how to handle the situation. He feared that any attempt at reprimanding him would only result in further physical assault.

Subsequently, the incoherent son was handed over to the investigation officer at the Nikhom Kham Soi police station for further legal proceedings.

