Drug-filled dolls posted from Europe seized in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai security and customs officers seized four international parcels from Germany and the United Kingdom yesterday, October 9, containing ecstasy, alprazolam and more than 450 grams of cocaine. The parcels were intercepted at the Express Mail Service Centre in Bangkok’s Lak Si district.

The operation was led by the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 1 Bangkok command. It worked with the Customs Department, the Bangkok office of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, the Royal Thai Army’s operations intelligence unit and mail centre staff.

Customs and postal officials first flagged the packages as suspicious.

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Lieutenant General Phet-ek Intharat, deputy director of the Bangkok ISOC for military affairs, assigned Intelligence Collection and Verification Unit 101 to join the inspection.

Two of the four parcels came from Germany. The first contained 97 ecstasy pills, including broken fragments. They were described as three layer tablets in blue, pink and grey, alongside grey, green and blue pills.

The second German parcel held 94 white alprazolam pills, also including broken fragments.

The two parcels from the UK contained white powder identified as cocaine. They weighed about 212 grams and 242 grams respectively, including packaging.

Officials seized the drugs as evidence and handed the case to Thung Song Hong Police Station for legal proceedings and further investigation into those involved.

They said the operation showed cooperation among security and law enforcement agencies to monitor and stop drug smuggling through international parcel services.

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