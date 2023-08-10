Tragedy strikes: Malaysia road accident claims life of three year old boy

Photo via Khaosod

In a heart-wrenching incident in Malaysia, a three-year-old boy died in a devastating road accident. The tragic event transpired within the confines of the EchoSpring suburb in Tebrau, Johor Bahru, on August 4. The boy fell victim to a four-wheel drive vehicle while playing with his toy scooter in the neighbourhood.

Local English newspaper The Malay Mail pinpointed a 32 years old male, the car’s driver, currently under police investigation. Authorities are working to establish whether the death resulted from dangerous or careless driving or a road accident.

A 21 second video footage made rounds on Facebook, illustrating the grim reality of the road accident. It showed the young boy engrossed in playing with his scooter, pausing at an intersection before the catastrophic event of being hit and overridden by a black pickup truck. Noteworthy is the fact that the revealing video was removed from the Facebook page later.

Johor Bahru South’s police chief, Assistant Commissioner Rauf Selamat, commented on potential penalties for the driver if found guilty. The legal consequences could range from five to ten years of imprisonment and an imposing fine of 20,000 and 50,000 Malaysian Ringgit (approximately 153,000 to 381,000 Baht).

“If convicted, the driver can be fined between RM20,000 and RM50,000, and jailed for between five and ten years.”

This sorrowful event underscores the urgency for vigilant adherence to road safety norms, not just by drivers but all users of the road infrastructure. It brings to the fore the delicate balance of shared responsibility in upholding safety on our streets, particularly within residential neighbourhoods bustling with innocent, young lives.

