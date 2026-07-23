Food delivery rider narrowly avoids assault for simply singing

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 23, 2026, 10:45 AM
2 minutes read
Food delivery rider narrowly avoids assault for simply singing | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

A Thai pickup driver damaged a motorcycle of a food delivery rider on a road in Chon Buri yesterday, July 22, mistakenly believing the victim was shouting vulgarities at him when he was actually singing.

The Chon Buri road rage incident occurred at about 3.30pm and was widely shared on Thai social media. The 24 year old rider, identified as Thanawat, later reported the incident to Saen Suk Police Station, accompanied by about 20 fellow delivery riders who came to show their support.

Video footage circulating online shows two men getting out of a white pickup truck and confronting Thanawat. The rider managed to avoid being struck, after which one of the men kicked his motorcycle to the ground, causing damage.

According to Thanawat, he had just completed a food delivery and was travelling to his next customer while singing to himself. He said he passed the white pickup travelling in the opposite direction before the driver suddenly turned around and began following him.

Singing causes road rage in Chon Buri
Photo via KhaoSod

Thanawat told police he pulled over after noticing the pickup behind him. He said the driver accused him of shouting insults during the encounter, but he insisted he had simply been singing.

The rider also alleged that the driver instructed the passenger to retrieve a knife from the pickup before damaging the motorcycle. According to Thanawat, the situation ended after a bystander intervened and separated those involved.

Police later summoned the pickup driver, identified as 50 year old Thaworn, for questioning. Thaworn admitted he had mistaken the rider’s singing for a complaint directed at him. He acknowledged losing his temper and agreed to compensate Thanawat for the damage caused to the motorcycle.

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Chon Buri pickup driver damages food rider's motorcycle
Photo via KhaoSod

Speaking to KhaoSod, both Thanawat and Thaworn urged motorists to remain calm during disagreements on the road to prevent similar confrontations.

The incident follows a similar case reported last year in which another motorcyclist was mistaken for verbally confronting another road user while singing as he rode. Although the rider apologised to defuse the situation, he later pursued legal action after footage of the incident went viral.

In another separate case in Pattaya, a food delivery rider was assaulted with an iron bar after swearing when he encountered a motorcyclist travelling in the wrong direction. The police have not provided any further updates on the investigation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 23, 2026, 10:45 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.