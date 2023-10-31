Drive-by drama: Gunman targets hospital in Japanese shootout

Police at Toda Chuo General Hospital gather after the reported shooting. Picture courtesy of The Japan Times.

A doctor and a patient were shot this afternoon by a gunman on a motorcycle at a Japanese hospital in Toda, Saitama Prefecture. Police reported that the suspect gunman was holed up in a post office in the neighbouring city of Warabi.

The suspect gunman entered the post office at approximately 2.15pm. The police have confirmed that both victims, a doctor in his 40s and a patient in his 60s, have sustained injuries, but fortunately, these injuries are not life-threatening.

NHK’s helicopter footage revealed a significant police presence around the post office, with multiple police cars cordoning off adjacent roads. Officers were seen using shields as they closely monitored the unfolding situation.

The city of Toda released several social media posts, describing the suspect gunman as possibly in his 40s or 50s, of medium build, and dressed in a black jumper. It is believed that he fled the scene on a motorcycle.

In a subsequent post, the city urged residents near the post office in Warabi to avoid unnecessary outings and cooperate with law enforcement’s directives, including evacuation orders if issued.

The alarming incident began when an individual reported gunfire at Toda Chuo General Hospital at around 1pm. Staff at the Japanese hospital also reported hearing a gunshot-like sound, with one employee from the general division speculating that the shot had originated from outside and was directed towards the hospital building.

The local fire department received a request from the Japanese hospital at around 1.50pm to cease transporting patients in need of medical attention, as reported by The Japan Times.

Japan has long been commended for its reputation as one of the world’s safest countries, largely due to its stringent gun-control laws. These laws effectively prohibit citizens from possessing, carrying, or engaging in the buying and selling of firearms. Importing gun parts is also illegal unless an individual holds a valid gun license.

Over the past decade, the number of shooting incidents in Japan has typically ranged from 10 to 50 cases annually, with most incidents being linked to organised crime groups.

Follow us on :













As of 2021, the police agency’s most recent data indicated that there were 177,719 licensed firearms in Japan, primarily used for hunting purposes.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.