Ang Thong Hospital clarifies doctors’ reactions at child death press conference

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 29, 2026, 6:14 PM
2 minutes read
Ang Thong Hospital clarifies doctors’ reactions at child death press conference | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ แจ้งข่าวสารอ่างทอง v3

Ang Thong Hospital issued a public clarification after doctors were criticised for smiling and laughing during a press conference about the death of an infant and a gathering held inside the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Hospital executives, led by director Parichat Sirawat, held the press conference on July 21 after the parents of a five day old baby alleged medical staff held a feast inside the NICU before their child died.

During the briefing, hospital officials acknowledged that a gathering had taken place in the NICU but maintained that it was unrelated to the infant’s death.

The medical team said the baby had been born with life-threatening complications and had received treatment in accordance with medical standards throughout the admission.

Child dies after feast in NIUC
Photo via One 31

According to the hospital, the infant was born prematurely and weighed 4,305 grammes, exceeding the standard. Furthermore, the mother had underlying medical conditions, including diabetes and hypertension, and experienced premature rupture of membranes.

They added that the baby was diagnosed with persistent pulmonary hypertension and suspected sepsis. About one hour after birth, the infant reportedly developed breathing difficulties and low blood oxygen levels, requiring close monitoring and treatment in the NICU.

Parichat said the medical team had cared for both the mother during pregnancy and the infant after birth, adding that staff had done their best throughout the treatment.

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During the press conference, reporters asked whether the hospital planned to file a counter-complaint against the child’s parents.

Ang Thong Hospital doctors defend after criticism over smiles and laughs
Photo via Facebook/ แจ้งข่าวสารอ่างทอง v3

Parichat and another doctor were seen smiling and laughing briefly before replying that the hospital had no intention of taking legal action.

Parichat said the investigation into the incident was still under way and that it had not yet been determined whether the hospital was at fault.

She added that if investigators concluded the hospital had acted appropriately, the hospital would like the parents to apologise to the medical team, who had faced widespread public criticism following the case.

The doctors’ reactions during the press conference prompted criticism from the infant’s father, who said he was disappointed by what he considered an inappropriate response given the seriousness of the case.

Ang Thong Hospital doctors explain child death in NICU
Photo via Facebook/ แจ้งข่าวสารอ่างทอง v3

Some members of the public also questioned the conduct of the medical staff during the briefing, leading to further criticism of the hospital.

In response, Ang Thong Hospital later published a statement on its official Facebook page explaining the incident. The hospital said the smiling and laughter lasted only briefly during the media interview and occurred naturally while staff were listening carefully to journalists’ questions.

According to the statement, the doctors did not intend to express happiness, mock the family or show any disrespect towards the deceased child or the parents.

The hospital said it remained committed to conducting a transparent investigation, establishing the facts as quickly as possible and ensuring fairness for all parties involved.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 29, 2026, 6:14 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.