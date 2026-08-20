Abusive ex beats woman unconscious, attacks disabled father

A disabled Thai father was injured when he intervened to stop his former son-in-law from physically assaulting his daughter, leaving her unconscious, at a house in Chon Buri.

A Thai woman filed a complaint with the police after her ex-husband abused her in front of their children, injuring her and other family members, including her disabled father. The incident took place on August 16 at her home in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri.

The woman explained that she and her ex-husband had two daughters together and separated more than two years ago. The children continued to maintain regular contact with their father after the separation.

She stated that the assault occurred after one of their daughters sent him a message asking for his help in decorating and extending a room in the house, as he had promised.

The man reportedly arrived at the house only 15 minutes after receiving the message and verbally abused his ex-wife. An argument then broke out between the former couple and escalated into a physical assault.

CCTV footage showed the woman being beaten until she lost consciousness. The violence occurred in front of her family members, including her young daughters. The girls could be heard screaming in fear, but the man continued to beat his ex-wife.

The woman’s father, who suffers from muscle weakness, was seen walking slowly to help his daughter. He used a plastic chair as a makeshift cane.

However, the woman’s ex-husband ignored his illness and pushed him to the ground. He also turned on the woman’s mother and daughters, leaving all of the family members injured in the incident.

During an interview with news agencies, the woman showed bruising around her neck and on her back. She said that she had already reported the incident to the police and that she wanted officers to help mediate the dispute and establish clear arrangements concerning the care and support of their children.

She also said that she wants to sever all ties with her ex-husband to prevent any more incidents like this from happening.

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