Abusive ex beats woman unconscious, attacks disabled father

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 20, 2026, 2:09 PM
1 minute read
Abusive ex beats woman unconscious, attacks disabled father | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 7

A disabled Thai father was injured when he intervened to stop his former son-in-law from physically assaulting his daughter, leaving her unconscious, at a house in Chon Buri.

A Thai woman filed a complaint with the police after her ex-husband abused her in front of their children, injuring her and other family members, including her disabled father. The incident took place on August 16 at her home in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri.

The woman explained that she and her ex-husband had two daughters together and separated more than two years ago. The children continued to maintain regular contact with their father after the separation.

She stated that the assault occurred after one of their daughters sent him a message asking for his help in decorating and extending a room in the house, as he had promised.

Domestic violence in Chon Buri
Photo via TikTok/ @jirayuttr32

The man reportedly arrived at the house only 15 minutes after receiving the message and verbally abused his ex-wife. An argument then broke out between the former couple and escalated into a physical assault.

CCTV footage showed the woman being beaten until she lost consciousness. The violence occurred in front of her family members, including her young daughters. The girls could be heard screaming in fear, but the man continued to beat his ex-wife.

The woman’s father, who suffers from muscle weakness, was seen walking slowly to help his daughter. He used a plastic chair as a makeshift cane.

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Abusive man injures ex-wife and her family
Photo via Workpoint News

However, the woman’s ex-husband ignored his illness and pushed him to the ground. He also turned on the woman’s mother and daughters, leaving all of the family members injured in the incident.

During an interview with news agencies, the woman showed bruising around her neck and on her back. She said that she had already reported the incident to the police and that she wanted officers to help mediate the dispute and establish clear arrangements concerning the care and support of their children.

She also said that she wants to sever all ties with her ex-husband to prevent any more incidents like this from happening.

Disabled man attempts to protect daughter from abusive ex
Photo via TikTok/ @jirayuttr32
@jirayuttr32

หัวออกคนเป็นพ่อ! ป่วยเป็นโรคกล้ามเนื้ออ่อนแรง พยายามปกป้องลูกสาวสุดชีวิต หลังถูกอดีตผัวบุกทุบตีคาบ้านพัก #ชลบุรี #ข่าววันนี้ #ข่าวtiktok #ฟีด #พ่อ

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – อัพทันข่าว(JBReporter) – อัพทันข่าว(JBReporter)

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 20, 2026, 2:09 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.