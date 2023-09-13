Cyber police apprehend furniture company owner for 100 million baht online fraud

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A massive online fraud was thwarted by cyber police in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region province of Nakhon Pathom, as they shut down a furniture manufacturing company that took over 100 million baht in orders but never delivered any products. Poonnaporn, a 32 year old woman was arrested, determined to be the proprietor of the furniture manufacturing company.

The company accepted orders but failed to deliver, causing over 1,000 customers to collectively lose approximately 100 million baht.

The arrest occurred at Poonnaporn’s residence located in Moo 5, Pai Hu Chang, Bang Len, Nakhon Pathom. The case came to light when over 1,000 victims from across the country lodged complaints of fraud against the furniture company via the online reporting system of the National Police Office.

The victims claimed to have purchased products via a Facebook page named ชั้นไม้วางของและชั้นวางเครื่องสำอางน่ารักราคาถูก. The company promised to deliver the furniture around six months after the purchase, but it consistently failed to meet the deadlines and ultimately, did not deliver the goods. The estimated total loss for all victims is around 100 million baht, reported KhaoSod.

During the investigation, Poonnaporn denied all accusations, asserting that there was no intention to defraud the customers. She explained that the company was actively manufacturing the furniture, but due to the large volume of orders, it encountered delays leading to missed delivery deadlines. Following her arrest, Poonnaporn was handed over to the investigating officer for further legal proceedings.

The cyber police that busted the alleged furniture fraud were led by Police Lieutenant General Vorawat Watnakornbancha, Police Lieutenant Colonel Chatchapantakan Klaiklueng, Police Lieutenant Colonel Supharotchot Chamhong, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Saksit Chooboonreung.

