Customs log 40 cannabis arrests in 24 days, Indians top arrest list

Thai customs arrested 40 people and seized 577 kilogrammes of cannabis flowers worth 5.8 million baht at Suvarnabhumi Airport from October 1 to 24, with Indian nationals accounting for the most arrests.

The Customs Department announced the cannabis seizures today, October 25, saying most of those arrested were foreign nationals attempting to take cannabis flowers out of the country without permission.

Of those arrested, 11 were Indian nationals, followed by seven Chinese and five British nationals. Other travellers came from Canada, Spain, Portugal and elsewhere in Europe and the Americas.

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The latest figures cover October 1 to 24. Since the beginning of 2026, customs officers have arrested 517 people and seized 10,628 kilogrammes of cannabis flowers, equivalent to more than 10.6 tonnes, between January and October.

The Customs Department has increased checks on outbound passengers and luggage at Suvarnabhumi Airport following government instructions to prevent Thailand from becoming a transit point for international drug trafficking.

The Customs Department is working with Airports of Thailand (AOT) to increase random checks on outbound goods and passengers’ luggage to prevent international drug trafficking and strengthen airport security.

The Customs Department reiterated that cannabis flowers are permitted for medical purposes only and cannot be exported without authorisation.

Anyone caught exporting cannabis flowers without permission faces a fine of 30,000 baht per kilogramme, according to the department.

Officials urged Thai residents and foreign tourists to familiarise themselves with the relevant laws before travelling to avoid violating cannabis export restrictions.

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