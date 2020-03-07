Cop in solitary for videos mocking PM | The Thaiger

Crime
Cop in solitary for videos mocking PM
A policeman in Isan, in Thailand’s northeast, is today in solitary confinement for posting video parodies of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Police say the officer, who works in Amnat Charoen province, will be jailed for three days for his mockery of the PM.
“We asked him and he said he did it for fun. He felt guilty. Since he is a police officer, and he took the video at his workplace, it was wrong.”
Amnat Charoen’s police commander says he ordered the detention as a disciplinary action.
In a series of videos posted to TikTok, the officer lampooned several people who spoke at the recent no-confidence debate in Parliament. One of them shows the officer lip-syncing some of Prayut’s speech while dressed in a military uniform and shorts. He also exaggerated Prayut’s speaking style and smiles.
The videos have since been deleted, but copies were widely shared on social media.
Police Spokesman Col Kissana Phathacharoen said yesterday that the officer broke police regulations on code of conducts, and is being punished accordingly.
“Besides having to abide by the laws, police are governed under Police Act, as well as the code of conducts. It’s disciplinary punishment,”
In a letter of confession, the officer expressed contrition and promised “not to cause difficulties” to his commanding officers in the future.
Mocking Prayut has led to legal actions in the past. In 2016, eight people were arrested for running a Facebook page that lampoons Prayut. A year later, an activist was charged after he posted a satirical online poll targeting the then-junta chief.
In June 2019, police officers also visited the home of a French expat who posted a parody video of Prayut’s hit song “Returning Happiness to the People.”
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
100 kilograms of crystal meth wash ashore in Thailand’s southeast
It’s been a busy week for the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), as police in Trat province seized 100 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice,” found washed ashore on two beaches. Nineteen packets of the drug were found on Koh Mak beach, and another 81 packs on Koh Kut beach. Trat is the easternmost province along the Thai coast. It has borders with Chanta Buri to the northwest and Cambodia to the east.
The seizure follows the arrest of two major drug suspects and the seizure of more than 5 million speed pills in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok.
The ONCB is working with narcotics suppression police and the Royal Thai Navy to find out where the drugs came from. It’s suspected that they might have been thrown into the sea during a smuggling operation or awaiting transport.
Local residents who spot suspicious packages floating ashore are urged to alert local police and the ONCB. Cash rewards are offered to those who provide clues.
Chinnaphat Sarasin, chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), said yesterday that police in Ayutthaya arrested a man and a woman in a drug raid at a rented house. In it they found 17 sacks containing about 5.5 million speed pills.
27 year old Lerdmongkhol Boondee, and Somwang Jitchan, aged 51, have been charged with possession of illicit drugs with intent to sell.
The arrests follow an investigation that began when the NSB arrested three drug suspects in separate raids in Nakhon Pathom and Ayutthaya last year. The trio confessed buying the drugs from Lerdmongkhol, according to police.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Burmese military seize drugs and equipment valued at 2.02 billion baht north of Chiang Rai
The Burmese military raided a methamphetamine pill factory and warehouses in Shan State, about 400 kilometres north of Chiang Rai province in Thailand’s northeast. Soldiers seized a vast quantity of drugs, precursor chemicals and drug-making equipment worth an estimated 2.02 billion baht. A spokesman for the Burmese military said that its soldiers conducted raids on plants in Kaungkha Village in Shan State and Kutkai Township, between February 28 and March 3. Kutkai is near the Myanmar-China border, north/northwest of Chiang Rai province.
During raids on the plant and warehouses, authorites found about 44 million meth pills, 129 kilograms of heroin, 15 kilograms of pseudoephedrine pills and hundreds of barrels of acid, and other chemicals and precursors. They also found pill production machines.
Military spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun told reporters:
“That area is a border area where various armed groups are active, including people’s militias, so it is difficult to say who those drugs belong to.”
“We will also keep implementing security measures in the surrounding areas.”
Zaw also told media that some of the drugs and precursors to make meth pills were buried.
On Feb 25th, Burmese authorities seized large amount of crystal meth and meth pills in Shan state’s Tachileik. Acting on a tip, police seized 9 kilograms of crystal meth from separate cars and arrested three suspects in Tachileik township, and seized a total of 202,000 meth pills in Minekok Township, also in Shan State.
Last June, the Burmese military seized tens of thousands meth pills and precursor chemicals in Tachileik.
In a possibly related development, two Chinese suspects were yesterday arrested in Tachileik for a grisly double murder in Pattaya.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Students say they were bilked as long distance “technical school” closes
Students of a Thai technical school are crying foul after the “college” shut down without bestowing them with their diplomas. They allege the college charged expensive tuition fees then shut down.
One student, 27 year old Suchada Krahothong, said she paid 50,000 baht for a one year course at the college, advertised as a “special program.” But despite regularly attending classes via a long-distance learning arrangement from Ratcha Buri, she was not granted the vocational certificate after completing the course.
Suchada said she needed the college certificate to apply for a job. She inquired with the college, whose name was not supplied, only to be told the institute had “encountered financial problems,” forcing it to close down, shuttering the off-campus study centres.
“I want police to act against the college and the lecturers on charges of cheating.”
Suchada was among many who enrolled in long-distance classes held at the Ban Rai Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO) in Ratcha Buri. She filed her complaint with police yesterday.
Suchada says she believes other students were also tricked into paying large sums to the school. She later learned the college was not legally allowed to set up off-campus study centres, and only agreed to pay 10,000 baht in compensation.
As of today more than 200 students have submitted complaints against the college with the Vocational Education Commission, as the college also closed long-distance learning centres in several other provinces. They all claim they never got a diploma or vocational certificate.
Vocational Education Commission secretary-general Narong Phaeophonsong says an initial investigation found the college illegally established long-distance programs taught at TAOs, as well as in department stores and other venues
Officials are investigating to see if the students were actually deceived.
“Some may have known [the college ran the course illegally], but just wanted a shortcut to get a college certificate.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | TCN NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Coronavirus UPDATE – over 100,000 Chinese are still in Thailand
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
Kick foreigners, not wearing face-masks, out of Thailand – Minister
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Second unidentified foreigner falls to death in Pattaya
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Cop in solitary for videos mocking PM
One officer killed, two injured in Narathiwat insurgent attacks
Drunken woman, legally dead, uses calling card to make 50 emergency calls in a day
21 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off California coast
Total reaches 50 as two more coronavirus cases confirmed in Thailand
100 kilograms of crystal meth wash ashore in Thailand’s southeast
Judge commits suicide
Help is on the way: 100 billion baht stimulus package passed
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously
Forecast: steamy in the North, stormy in the South
Top of the Gulf Regatta cancelled over virus fears
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
More than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket over Italian “risk” tourists
No Songkran for Pattaya this year
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
- Coronavirus3 days ago
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
- Coronavirus3 days ago
German tourist in Phuket cleared of COVID-19 infection
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Soi Dog Foundation official statement on Covid-19 and the risk to animal health
- Krabi3 days ago
Woman dead in Krabi climbing fall
- Crime3 days ago
Saudi man flees Pattaya hospital after alleged attackers show evidence of his debt
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Thailand’s Koh Phangan full moon party cancelled