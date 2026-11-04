Commando officer accuses Pak Kret sergeant of beating him unconscious in karaoke bar

A commando police officer filed a complaint alleging that a senior sergeant major from Pak Kret Police Station and another man assaulted him at a karaoke bar in Nonthaburi on October 31.

Thanawat, a squad leader from the Special Operation Division or Commando Police, reported the assault at Pak Kret Police Station on November 1. He said the senior sergeant major and a man identified as Ton attacked him at about 11pm at the bar in the Mueang Thong Thani area.

Thanawat submitted CCTV footage as evidence. He said the men introduced themselves before the incident, with Thanawat identifying himself as a commando police officer and the other man saying he worked at Pak Kret Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Thanawat, the sergeant then grabbed him by the collar and asked, “You’re a commando, huh?” The sergeant then slapped him, and Thanawat said he punched back.

Thanawat said Ton then joined the fight and that both men assaulted him. He said his girlfriend pleaded with them to stop, but they continued until he lost consciousness on a sofa.

The two men then left the scene after the assault, leaving Thanawat with a burst blood vessel in his right eye, a nosebleed and a torn wound to his mouth.

Thanawat also reported the incident to his commanders. He said he was concerned the case might not be handled fairly because the sergeant was influential in the area, and that he therefore brought the matter to the media.

Today, November 4, Nonthaburi Provincial Police Commander Thammanoon Chaowawanit told the media that the case was being handled fairly. He said the accused sergeant was transferred to the Nonthaburi Provincial Police office while the investigation continued.

Similar news