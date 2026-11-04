Commando officer accuses Pak Kret sergeant of beating him unconscious in karaoke bar

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 4, 2026, 1:13 PM
1 minute read
Commando officer accuses Pak Kret sergeant of beating him unconscious in karaoke bar
Photo via MGR Online

A commando police officer filed a complaint alleging that a senior sergeant major from Pak Kret Police Station and another man assaulted him at a karaoke bar in Nonthaburi on October 31.

Thanawat, a squad leader from the Special Operation Division or Commando Police, reported the assault at Pak Kret Police Station on November 1. He said the senior sergeant major and a man identified as Ton attacked him at about 11pm at the bar in the Mueang Thong Thani area.

Thanawat submitted CCTV footage as evidence. He said the men introduced themselves before the incident, with Thanawat identifying himself as a commando police officer and the other man saying he worked at Pak Kret Police Station.

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Police clash at karaoke bar
Photo via DailyNews

According to Thanawat, the sergeant then grabbed him by the collar and asked, “You’re a commando, huh?” The sergeant then slapped him, and Thanawat said he punched back.

Thanawat said Ton then joined the fight and that both men assaulted him. He said his girlfriend pleaded with them to stop, but they continued until he lost consciousness on a sofa.

The two men then left the scene after the assault, leaving Thanawat with a burst blood vessel in his right eye, a nosebleed and a torn wound to his mouth.

Police attacked at karaoke bar
Photo via DailyNews

Thanawat also reported the incident to his commanders. He said he was concerned the case might not be handled fairly because the sergeant was influential in the area, and that he therefore brought the matter to the media.

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Today, November 4, Nonthaburi Provincial Police Commander Thammanoon Chaowawanit told the media that the case was being handled fairly. He said the accused sergeant was transferred to the Nonthaburi Provincial Police office while the investigation continued.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 4, 2026, 1:13 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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